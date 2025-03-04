Share market today, March 4, 2025: With US President Donald Trump confirming on Monday that With US President Donald Trump confirming on Monday that tariffs on Mexico and Canada would go ahead as planned, the US markets overnight closed deeply in the red. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets on Tuesday morning were also trading lower.

In that backdrop, at 7:26 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,090, around 170 points behind Nifty futures' last close.

Meanwhile, here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday's session:

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC): The Centre has elevated The Centre has elevated IRCTC and IRFC from Miniratna I to Navratna status . This change, announced by the Department of Public Enterprises on X (formerly Twitter), brings the total number of Navratna central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to 26.

Reliance Industries: A unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries faces potential penalties for failing to establish a battery cell plant, a key part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to reduce import dependence. Reliance New Energy Ltd., which won a bid for battery cell manufacturing in 2022, may be fined up to ₹125 crore ($14.3 million) for missing a deadline. Rajesh Exports Ltd., another participant in the initiative, could also face similar penalties for delays in the advanced-chemistry cell program.

Power Finance Corporation, Adani Green Energy: India’s Power Finance Corporation has refinanced an Adani Green construction-linked loan for $1.06 billion (₹9,261 crore), potentially the state-owned lender’s largest deal in the renewables sector. The fixed-rate loan, committed until maturity in 19 years, underscores the offshore fundraising challenges facing the Adani Group amid a US Department of Justice probe.

Non-Banking Financial Companies: Markets regulator Sebi has allowed all NBFCs, including housing finance companies, to invest in security receipts issued by Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs). This move aims to boost liquidity in the distressed asset market by widening the scope of participants who can acquire security receipts. ARCs acquire bad loans from banks and financial institutions, issuing security receipts in return.

Tata Steel: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran stated that the demand for steel will continue to grow despite global geopolitical challenges. Speaking at the 186th birth anniversary celebration of Tata Steel founder J N Tata, Chandrasekaran emphasised the importance of efficiency, cost management, and productivity.

Wipro: IT services firm Wipro is expected to see a revenue increase of about 4.5 per cent in FY26, driven by favorable sectoral trends and a recovery in discretionary customer spending, according to Fitch. The rating agency retained Wipro's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' with a stable outlook. Fitch forecasts growth supported by a recovery in IT spending, particularly in the US, and early signs of revenue recovery in 3Q FY25.

Metropolis Healthcare: The company is set to acquire Agra-based Scientific Pathology for an all-cash deal ranging between ₹55-83 crore, based on revenue and Ebitda milestones. This acquisition aims to strengthen Metropolis’ presence in western Uttar Pradesh. It follows Metropolis’ earlier acquisition of Delhi NCR-based Core Diagnostics, valued at ₹246.8 crore. With these acquisitions, the share of North India in Metropolis’ revenue is expected to increase to 13 per cent in FY26 from 8 per cent currently.

Larsen & Toubro: L&T’s Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured multiple significant contracts for infrastructure projects in India and international markets, reinforcing its role in developing global power networks. In India, L&T will build 765kV and 400kV transmission lines linked to a Renewable Energy Zone in Uttar Pradesh and a 400kV transmission line in southern India to evacuate power from a non-fossil fuel-based power plant. Internationally, L&T has received an order in Saudi Arabia for a 380kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) and in Abu Dhabi for a new 220/33kV grid station.

East India Hotels: EIH, the parent of the Oberoi group of hotels, announced two new resorts in Rishikesh in partnership with the Ladhani Group. The first will be an 80-key luxury Oberoi resort carrying the “Vilas” name, and the second will be a 120-key five-star hotel under the Trident branding. Construction is expected to begin in early 2026 and be completed by 2029.

Bank of India: Public sector lender BoI plans to offload part of its stake in STCI Finance, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), to meet the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) proposed norms capping banks’ stake in NBFCs at 20 per cent. BoI, with a 29.96 per cent holding, is the largest stakeholder in STCI. The bank has floated an expression of interest (EOI) document for the proposed divestment of its stake.

Pfizer: The company's CEO, Albert Bourla stated that the drugmaker might move overseas manufacturing to its existing plants in the US if required, as the Donald Trump administration threatens numerous tariffs on imported goods. Bourla mentioned that Pfizer has the capabilities and capacity to mitigate the impact by transferring manufacturing from sites outside the US to those within the country.

AGS Transact Technologies: Indian payments services firm AGS Transact Technologies announced that a creditor plans to initiate insolvency proceedings against the company for non-payment of dues. Maxwel Aircon India Private Limited, an operational creditor, has alleged default in repayments and sought corporate insolvency initiation in the National Company Law Tribunal.