Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty drops over 150 pts on Trump's tariff order; Canada retaliates

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, March 4: US President Donald Trump's decision to go ahead with the tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Tuesday onwards, is likely to dent stock market sentiment today. In response, Canada, too, has announced "retaliatory" tariffs on the US, effective immediately.

That apart, Donald Trump has decided to pause all the military aid to Ukraine following his clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week. He also posted a cryptic message on social media website 'X', formerly 'Twitter', last night saying "Tomorrow night will be big. I will tell it like it is".

Against this, GIFT Nifty futures were down 164 points at 22,097 level at 7:40 AM. Globally, Japan's Nikkei declined 2.16 per cent, Australia’s ASX200 fell 1 per cent, and Hang Seng fell 1.45 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi, however, volatile around flat line.

Overnight, the major Wall Street indices slumped with the S&P 500 falling 1.76 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 1.48 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite sliding 2.64 per cent, weighed down by Nvidia shares' crash of more than 8 per cent.

Stock Market Today Prediction, March 4:

On Monday, the BSE Sensex index closed at 73,086, down 112 points or 0.15 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 shut shop at 22,119, down merely 5 points or 0.02 per cent from its previous close. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 index gained 0.14 per cent at close, but the Nifty Smallcap100 slipped 0.27 per cent by the end of the trading session.

FIIs net sold India equity worth Rs 4,788.29 crore on Monday, whereas DIIs bought shares worth Rs 8,790.70 crore.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, 22,000 on the Nifty and 72,800 on the Sensex would act as a strong suppor for day traders. On the upside, 22,200/73,400 would be the immediate resistance zone for the bulls. If the market moves above 22,200/73,300, it could rally up to 22,250–22,300/73,500-73,800. On the flip side, if it falls below 22,000/72,800, traders may prefer to exit their long positions, he said.

IPO News