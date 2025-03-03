Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 96,900

Gold Price Today: The The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 86,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,390.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 86,610.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 86,760.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,390.

Also Read

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 7,540.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 96,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,04,900.

US gold prices firmed on Monday, helped by a weaker dollar and rising fears that President Donald Trump's tariff threats could lead to a global trade war and stoke inflation, thereby fuelling safe-haven demand for the metal.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $2,868.29 an ounce, as of 0010 GMT. US gold futures rose 1.1 per cent to $2,880.70.

In other metals, spot platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $950.94 an ounce and palladium firmed 1.2 per cent to $929.72.

Spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $31.18.

(With inputs from Reuters)