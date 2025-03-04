The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation and Intermediate results for January 2025 today, March 4, 2025. Students who have appeared for the examination in January can check and download their results through the official website, i.e., icai.nic.in.

CA Intermediate toppers list – January 2025 session

Deepanshi Agarwal, who hails from Hyderabad, tops the CA Intermediate exam results 2025 . Here’s a detailed look at the top three rank holders:

AIR 1: Deepanshi Agarwal

City: Hyderabad

Hyderabad Roll No: 566708

566708 Marks: 521 out of 600

521 out of 600 Percentage: 86.83%

AIR 2: Thota Somanadh Seshadri Naidu

City: Vijayawada

Vijayawada Roll No: 655623

655623 Marks: 516 out of 600

516 out of 600 Percentage: 86%

AIR 3: Sarthak Agrawal

City: Hathras

Hathras Roll No: 574012

574012 Marks: 515 out of 600

515 out of 600 Percentage: 85.83%

ICAI CA Foundation and Inter Results 2025: Toppers list

To be announced soon.

How to access CA Foundation and Inter Result 2025?

ALSO READ: ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2025 Out: where to check scorecard? To access the CA Foundation and Inter January 2025 results, candidates need their login credentials, i.e., roll number ( as mentioned on the admit card) and registration number (issued at the time of ICAI registration).

ICAI conducted the CA Inter group I January exam on January 11, 13, and 15 for group I and group II examination January 17, 19, and 21, 2025. All CA inter papers were held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The CA Foundation examination took place on January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025. Papers I and II were conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, while Papers III and IV were from 2 pm to 4 pm.