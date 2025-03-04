Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter results 2025: Deepanshi tops CA Inter 2025

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate results 2025 have been released. Candidates can check and download their results and the CA toppers list through the official website, icai.nic.in

ICAI India
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation and Intermediate results for January 2025 today, March 4, 2025. Students who have appeared for the examination in January can check and download their results through the official website, i.e., icai.nic.in.
 

CA Intermediate toppers list – January 2025 session

Deepanshi Agarwal, who hails from Hyderabad, tops the CA Intermediate exam results 2025. Here’s a detailed look at the top three rank holders:

AIR 1: Deepanshi Agarwal 

  • City: Hyderabad
  • Roll No: 566708
  • Marks: 521 out of 600
  • Percentage: 86.83%

AIR 2: Thota Somanadh Seshadri Naidu

  • City: Vijayawada
  • Roll No: 655623
  • Marks: 516 out of 600
  • Percentage: 86%

AIR 3: Sarthak Agrawal

  • City: Hathras
  • Roll No: 574012
  • Marks: 515 out of 600
  • Percentage: 85.83%
 
AIR Name City Marks (out of 600) Percentage
1 Deepanshi Agarwal Hyderabad 521 86.3
2 Thota Somanadh Seshadri Naidu Vijaywada 516 86
3 Sarthak Agarwal Hathras 515 85.83

ICAI CA Foundation and Inter Results 2025: Toppers list

To be announced soon.

How to access CA Foundation and Inter Result 2025?

To access the CA Foundation and Inter January 2025 results, candidates need their login credentials, i.e., roll number ( as mentioned on the admit card) and registration number (issued at the time of ICAI registration).  

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter result exam 2025

ICAI conducted the CA Inter group I January exam on January 11, 13, and 15 for group I and group II examination January 17, 19, and 21, 2025. All CA inter papers were held from 2 pm to 5 pm.
 
The CA Foundation examination took place on January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025. Papers I and II were conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, while Papers III and IV were from 2 pm to 4 pm.
 
First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

