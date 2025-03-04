ICAI CA Foundation, Inter results 2025: Deepanshi tops CA Inter 2025
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate results 2025 have been released. Candidates can check and download their results and the CA toppers list through the official website, icai.nic.inSudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)
has released the CA Foundation and Intermediate results for January 2025 today, March 4, 2025. Students who have appeared for the examination in January can check and download their results through the official website, i.e., icai.nic.in.
CA Intermediate toppers list – January 2025 session
AIR 1: Deepanshi Agarwal
- City: Hyderabad
- Roll No: 566708
- Marks: 521 out of 600
- Percentage: 86.83%
AIR 2: Thota Somanadh Seshadri Naidu
- City: Vijayawada
- Roll No: 655623
- Marks: 516 out of 600
- Percentage: 86%
AIR 3: Sarthak Agrawal
- City: Hathras
- Roll No: 574012
- Marks: 515 out of 600
- Percentage: 85.83%
ICAI CA Foundation and Inter Results 2025: Toppers list
To be announced soon.
How to access CA Foundation and Inter Result 2025?
To access the CA Foundation and Inter January 2025 results, candidates need their login credentials, i.e., roll number ( as mentioned on the admit card) and registration number (issued at the time of ICAI registration).
ICAI CA Foundation, Inter result exam 2025
ICAI conducted the CA Inter group I January exam on January 11, 13, and 15 for group I and group II examination January 17, 19, and 21, 2025. All CA inter papers were held from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The CA Foundation examination took place on January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025. Papers I and II were conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, while Papers III and IV were from 2 pm to 4 pm.