LIVE news: Dhananjay Munde's resignation 'not enough', says Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Tuesday that Dhananjay Munde has quit as minister after his close aide was named as an accused in the murder case of a sarpanch in Beed district.
Canada will impose 25 per cent tariffs on $107 billion worth of US goods from Tuesday if US President Donald Trump's administration follows through with its proposed tariffs on Canadian goods. Canada will slap 25 per cent tariffs on C$30 billion worth of US goods from Tuesday, while tariffs on the remaining C$125 billion of products will come into effect in 21 days, Trudeau said. US President Donald Trump has temporarily suspended, with immediate effect, the delivery of all American military aid to Ukraine, just days after an unprecedented showdown with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.
A report in The New York Times quoted a senior administration official as saying that Trump temporarily suspended the delivery of all US military aid to Ukraine and that the order takes effect immediately, affecting "more than $1 billion in arms and ammunition in the pipeline and on order.
The report said Trump's decision to halt military aid resulted from a series of meetings at the White House between the US leader and his senior national security aides.
Taking cognisance of the Ansal Group case in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered registration of an FIR against the company and assured homebuyers their interests would be protected, according to an official statement. This came after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) initiated insolvency proceedings against the company.
During a review meeting of the Housing and Urban Planning Department on Monday, the chief minister emphasised that Ansal Group's "fraudulent practices" against homebuyers will not be tolerated. He instructed officials to take strong action against all responsible officers of the company.
12:06 PM
Bombay HC stays special court order directing FIR against ex-Sebi chief Buch, 5 others
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday stayed for four weeks a special court's order directing FIR against ex-Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and five other officials for alleged stock market fraud and regulatory violations, noting the order was passed mechanically.
11:58 AM
Munde resigned as minister on moral grounds: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
"It is not known if he (Munde) is involved in the ghastly crime of the murder of Santosh Deshmukh. Ajit Pawar as party chief will take a call on the NCP's stand over the issue," NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal stated.
11:45 AM
I believe the guilty should be hanged till death: BJP leader Chitra Wagh
"It is a painful incident. I couldn't sleep. We are outsiders, just imagine how his family must have been feeling. I believe the guilty should be hanged till death. All those who are involved, directly or indirectly, should be thrown behind the bars. The prime accused Walmik Karad, and other accused are in the jail because of CM Devendra Fadnavis. Devendra ji had said he will spare no one," BJP leader Chitra Wagh stated today.
11:39 AM
Maharashtra govt should be dismissed, no one is safe here: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray
“Resignation is not the solution. This government should be dismissed. The law and order situation is terrible. No one is safe here,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said today.
11:23 AM
11:15 AM
News update: China levies 15% tariffs on imports of US chicken, corn, and other farm products
10:56 AM
10:15 AM
BJP-backed candidate wins MLC poll in Telangana
A candidate backed by BJP gained victory from a teacher's constituency of Telangana Legislative Council and an independent candidate emerged victorious in another teachers' seat. Malka Komaraiah, supported by BJP, bagged the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers' constituency and the independent candidate Sripal Reddy Pingili won the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency.
10:04 AM
Step-motherly treatment being meted out to Muslims: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the Centre and state governments should treat all religions equally but alleged that step-motherly treatment is being meted out to Muslims. In a post in Hindi on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said such discrimination can be detrimental to peace and harmony in the society, which is a matter of great concern.
9:56 AM
Congress stages protest outside ED office in Raipur
Chhattisgarh Congress leaders have staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Raipur over its alleged vindictive action against a state party unit office-bearer. During the protest held on Monday, the Congress members gheraoed the ED office.
9:51 AM
Pope Francis suffers new breathing crises, is back on noninvasive ventilation, Vatican says
Pope Francis suffered two new acute respiratory crises Monday and was put back on noninvasive mechanical ventilation, in another setback to his battle to fight pneumonia, the Vatican said. Doctors extracted “copious” amounts of mucus from his lungs during two bronchoscopies, in which a camera-tipped tube was sent down into his airways with a sucker at the tip to suction out fluid.
9:46 AM
Canada retaliates, puts tariffs on $107 billion of US products
The Canadian government announced a sweeping package of counter-tariffs against US-made products after President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration will go ahead with levies against Canada and Mexico on Tuesday. “Our tariffs will remain in place until the US trade action is withdrawn, and should US tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures,” Trudeau said
9:39 AM
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis asks Dhananjay Munde to resign as minister
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked state minister Dhananjay Munde to resign, against the backdrop of his close aide Walmik Karad being named as an accused in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, news agency PTI reported citing sources. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Fadnavis on Monday night to discuss the fallout of the CID's chargesheet filed in the Deshmukh murder case and two related cases in which Karad been named accused number one.
9:08 AM
President Trump temporarily suspends all military aid to Ukraine
US President Donald Trump has temporarily suspended, with immediate effect, the delivery of all American military aid to Ukraine. An official said, "the order would be in effect until Trump determined that Ukraine had demonstrated a commitment to peace negotiations with Russia."