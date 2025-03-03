Bank holidays in March 2025: Banks to remain shut for 14 days, check list

March Bank Holiday List: In the month of March, banks are scheduled to remain closed for a total of 14 days due to national and regional holidays.
March, the last month of the current fiscal year, is very crucial for individuals who have planned their investments and scheduled their bank-related tasks.
They should be aware that the bank will remain closed for approximately 14 days this month. To avoid inconvenience, it is advisable to check the list of bank holidays for March in advance.
This month, the bank employees are going to enjoy long weekends due to the festivals of Holi and Ramzan. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the annual bank holidays list every year, which includes holidays of national and regional festivals, weekends, and special occasions. Generally, all Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays are observed as bank holidays across the country. Also Read: When will Holi 2025 be celebrated, March 14 or 15? All you need to know
Bank Holidays in March 2025: Check the full list of holidays
March 2 (Sunday)
Weekly holiday
March 7 (Friday)
Chapchar Kut - Banks will be closed in Mizoram
March 8 (Second Saturday)
Weekly holiday
March 9 (Sunday)
Weekly Holiday
March 13 (Thursday)
Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala - Banks closed in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Kerala
March 14 (Friday)
Holi (Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra) - A public holiday in most states, except Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland
March 15 (Saturday)
Holi in select states - Banks closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal and Patna
March 16 (Sunday)
Weekly Holiday
March 22 (Fourth Saturday)
Weekly Holiday and Bihar Diwas
March 23 (Sunday)
Weekly Holiday
March 27 (Thursday)
Shab-e-Qadr - Banks closed in Jammu
March 28 (Friday)
Jumat-ul-Vida - Banks closed in Jammu and Kashmir
March 30 (Sunday)
Weekly Holiday
March 31 (Monday)
Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan - Most states will observe a public holiday, except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh
The people who have some bank-related issues pending should plan their bank-related work accordingly. It must be noted that facilities such as online banking and UPI will remain active during these holidays, despite the branches being shut.