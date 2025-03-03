Bank holidays in March 2025: Banks to remain shut for 14 days, check list

March Bank Holiday List: In the month of March, banks are scheduled to remain closed for a total of 14 days due to national and regional holidays.

March, the last month of the current fiscal year, is very crucial for individuals who have planned their investments and scheduled their bank-related tasks.

They should be aware that the bank will remain closed for approximately 14 days this month. To avoid inconvenience, it is advisable to check the list of bank holidays for March in advance.

Also Read: When will Holi 2025 be celebrated, March 14 or 15? All you need to know This month, the bank employees are going to enjoy long weekends due to the festivals of Holi and Ramzan. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the annual bank holidays list every year, which includes holidays of national and regional festivals, weekends, and special occasions. Generally, all Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays are observed as bank holidays across the country.

Bank Holidays in March 2025: Check the full list of holidays