India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 3rd ODI: All eyes on Rohit, Kohli's last match in AUS; Toss at 8:30 AM

Australia and India are set to clash in the third and final ODI of the series on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the historic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). With the hosts already sealing the series 2-0, the final match offers a chance for experimentation and fine-tuning ahead of the upcoming T20 leg. Australia, having displayed consistency and depth throughout the series, might look to rest a few regulars and test their bench strength while also aiming for a clean 3-0 sweep to carry momentum forward.

India, meanwhile, find themselves playing for pride after consecutive defeats. The visitors will be eager to end the series on a positive note, fixing issues that have plagued them, particularly with the ball during the middle overs and with batting collapses under pressure. A strong performance in Sydney could help rebuild confidence before the shorter format begins.

Kuldeep Yadav: India’s Possible Game-Changer

ALSO READ: Pakistan vs South Africa ODI and T20 schedule, squad, time, streaming Kuldeep Yadav’s return could inject much-needed variety into India’s attack. Known for his ability to deceive batters with flight and turn, Kuldeep could provide crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs, an area India struggled with in Adelaide. His inclusion might help India disrupt Australia’s rhythm and prevent another one-sided contest.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI probable Playing 11

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia Playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the 3rd ODI between India and Australia will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI live telecast: The live telecast for the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI live streaming: Live streaming of the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.