India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 3rd ODI: Australia batting first; Kuldeep, Prasidh included in eleven
The visitors will be eager to end the series on a positive note, fixing issues that have plagued them, particularly with the ball during the middle overs and with batting collapses under pressure.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Australia and India clash in the third and final ODI of the series today at the historic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). With the hosts already sealing the series 2-0, the final match offers a chance for experimentation and fine-tuning ahead of the upcoming T20 leg. AUS skipper Mitch Marsh has won the toss and elected to bat first on the day. Australia, having displayed consistency and depth throughout the series, might look to rest a few regulars and test their bench strength while also aiming for a clean 3-0 sweep to carry momentum forward.
India, meanwhile, find themselves playing for pride after consecutive defeats. The visitors will be eager to end the series on a positive note, fixing issues that have plagued them, particularly with the ball during the middle overs and with batting collapses under pressure. A strong performance in Sydney could help rebuild confidence before the shorter format begins.
Kuldeep Yadav: India’s Possible Game-Changer
Kuldeep Yadav’s return could inject much-needed variety into India’s attack. Known for his ability to deceive batters with flight and turn, Kuldeep could provide crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs, an area India struggled with in Adelaide. His inclusion might help India disrupt Australia’s rhythm and prevent another one-sided contest.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Playing 11
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Australia Playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
India vs Australia 3rd ODI live telecast: The live telecast for the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI live streaming: Live streaming of the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
8:46 AM
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the action in what could be the final time we see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in this format in Australia
8:40 AM
India vs Australia LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Australia Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
8:32 AM
India vs Australia LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Mitch Marsh wins the toss!
Australia skipper Mitch Marsh has won the toss and decided to bat first against India on the day.
8:26 AM
India vs Australia LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Arshdeep to be replaced by Prasidh?
Arshdeep Singh is seen in his trainers which means that it is likely that the pacer has been replaced for the 3rd ODI by perhaps Prasidh Krishna in this game.
8:16 AM
India vs Australia LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss as the anticipation builds up in Sydney.
8:00 AM
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Zampa eyeing special milestone!
Adam Zampa is on the verge of achieving a significant milestone in Australian cricket. Following his match-winning spell in the second ODI against India in Adelaide, the leg-spinner stands just four wickets away from becoming only the second Australian spinner to claim 200 wickets in One-Day Internationals.
Zampa was in top form on Thursday, using his variations to outsmart the Indian batters and returning impressive figures of 4/60 in his 10 overs. His crucial strikes at key moments helped Australia clinch the series and earned him the Player of the Match award.
The 33-year-old will have another opportunity to reach the landmark when Australia face India in the third and final ODI on Saturday.
With 196 wickets in 115 ODIs, Zampa is closing in on joining elite company, only the legendary Shane Warne, with 291 wickets, sits ahead of him among Australia’s all-time leading ODI spinners.
7:44 AM
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Changes expected in playing 11?
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and pacer Prasidh Krishna are all in contention for selection ahead of the final ODI.
Their inclusion could provide better team balance, especially with the absence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya leaving a noticeable gap in both batting depth and bowling options.
India, currently the world’s top-ranked ODI team, have hit a rough patch with consecutive losses following an impressive eight-match winning run. Newly-appointed skipper Shubman Gill faces key selection calls as he looks to establish his ideal combination.
Gill himself has endured a lean run with the bat, and the team will be hoping for a captain’s knock from him in Sydney.
India’s last ODI victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground came back in 2016, while Australia have won the previous three encounters at the venue, a record the visitors will be determined to change.
7:37 AM
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia get team boost!
Australia, meanwhile, will welcome the return of their primary wicketkeeper, Josh Inglis, who has recovered from a calf injury.
Marnus Labuschagne has departed the squad to represent Queensland in the Sheffield Shield, while left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and all-rounder Jack Edwards have been drafted in for the final ODI.
Adam Zampa and Alex Carey made their comebacks in Adelaide, with Zampa delivering a match-winning spell that saw him pick up four crucial wickets. Pacer Xavier Bartlett is also expected to retain his place after impressing with three key dismissals, including those of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.
With the series already in their pocket, Australia will be eager to seal a 3-0 clean sweep and extend their commanding home record.
7:35 AM
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Weather update from Sydney!
According to AccuWeather, conditions in Sydney on Saturday are expected to be perfect for cricket. Temperatures will range from a cool 17°C in the morning to a warm and comfortable 25°C later in the day.
With the surface likely to play better as the match progresses under the lights, both sides may opt to chase, favouring an aggressive approach over a conservative one to secure a result.
7:33 AM
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Concern for Kohli rising?
Ravichandran Ashwin voiced his concern over the way Virat Kohli lost his wicket during India’s narrow two-wicket loss to Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide. Kohli’s much-anticipated return to international cricket hasn’t gone as planned, with the batting icon enduring two disappointing outings in the series so far.
In the rain-affected opener in Perth, Kohli was dismissed for an eight-ball duck after edging Mitchell Starc’s seaming delivery to a sharp catch by Cooper Connolly. The second ODI in Adelaide, a venue where he has often flourished, brought no change in fortune. Facing Xavier Bartlett, the 36-year-old was undone by a delivery that jagged back sharply, trapping him lbw for a four-ball duck. As he walked off, Kohli acknowledged the crowd with a wave, receiving warm applause from the Adelaide faithful.
Ashwin, analyzing the dismissal on his YouTube channel, said Kohli’s struggles were technical as well as mental. “The worrying part is that Virat missed the line of the ball and planted his front foot too early,” Ashwin noted. “That shows he needs time in the middle. In Sydney, there’s no reason he shouldn’t score runs, but he’ll definitely be reflecting on these dismissals.”
While Kohli faltered, captain Rohit Sharma led from the front, making 73 off 97 balls with two consecutive sixes off Mitchell Owen. His 118-run stand with Shreyas Iyer (61) and a late cameo from Harshit Rana (24*) helped India post 264/9. However, the total wasn’t enough, as Australia successfully chased down the target with 22 balls remaining to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
7:18 AM
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India aim to avoid clean sweep!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia in Sydney. India aim to avoid the clean sweep today and it will be interesting to see whether Kuldeep Yadav will get the nod today or not.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 7:14 AM IST