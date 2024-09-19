Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: R Ashwin hits his fastest Test century

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: R Ashwin hits his fastest Test century

Ashwin surpasses his previous best record of 117 balls made against West Indies in 2011

R Ashwin celebrating his century against Bangladesh in Chennai, 2024
R Ashwin celebrating his century against Bangladesh in Chennai, 2024 (Pic: Twitter)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's star bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin made a special record in the first Test against Bangladesh, playing on his home ground in Chennai on Thursday. Ashwin scored a century in just 108 deliveries, surpassing his previous best of 117 balls against the West Indies in 2011.

Ashwin came out to bat with India reeling at 144 for 6 in the first innings and took the attack straight to the Bangladeshi bowlers to secure his sixth international Test century and help India end day one on a high.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, day 1 Highlights

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Ashwin was in attacking mode right from the start and took both spinners and pacers out of the park to get his fastest century in Test cricket. His previous fastest century came at Wankhede, Mumbai in 2011 against the West Indies, followed by a 134-ball century against England in 2013 on the same Chennai pitch, and a 159-ball century against the West Indies in 2013 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Fastest Test centuries by Ashwin

Fastest Test century by Ashwin
Balls Opponents Venue Year
108 Bangladesh Chennai 2024
117 West Indies Mumbai 2011
134 England Chennai 2021
159 West Indies Kolkata 2013

With his century against Bangladesh, Ashwin also became the batter with the second most centuries while batting at number 8 or below in Test cricket. Ashwin, who now has four centuries while batting at number 8 or below, is only behind New Zealand veteran Daniel Vettori, who has five centuries while batting that low.

More From This Section

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test playing 11, live toss time, streaming details

India vs Bangladesh: Gambhir backs Indian batters to take on any spin unit

India vs Bangladesh: Important to build relationship with seniors - Gambhir

IND vs BAN: Gautam Gambhir wants Team India to adopt one style of playing

IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant braces for Test return after 632 days


Most centuries while batting at number 8 or below in Test

Player Country 100s
Daniel Vittori New Zealand 5
Ravichandran Ashwin India 4
Kamran Akmal Pakistan 3
Jason Holder West Indies 3

The pitch is still damp underneath: Ashwin

In the post-day conference, Ashwin emphasised the importance of the pitch in his batting, saying that it was a typical Chennai pitch, with some bounce, and if you want to be behind the ball, you have to go hard like Rishabh Pant to get the upper hand. He also said that the red soil of the pitch allows you to go behind the ball if you are ready to hit it outside the ground.

On how the pitch will behave in the coming days, he said, “It's a typical, old-fashioned Chennai pitch where overspin will fetch a bit of bounce. The wicket will start doing its tricks much later in the game. There's enough in it for the quicks, good carry, good bounce if we present the seam nice and hard. The new ball will do a bit, there'll be some help for the bowlers. We'll have to start afresh tomorrow. There's a bit in the pitch, it's still damp underneath, so hopefully, as it dries out, it quickens up.”

Partnership with Jadeja

Ashwin, who ended the day with 102 not out off 112 balls, added 195 unbeaten runs with Ravindra Jadeja, who also scored 86 not out off 117 balls to get India out of a precarious position of 144 for 6, ending the day on 339 for 6. During the post-day presentation, Ashwin said, “He (Jadeja) was of real help; there was a point in time when I was really sweating and getting a bit tired. Jaddu noticed it quickly and guided me through that phase. Jaddu has been one of our best batters for our team in the last few years. Him being there, pretty solid, and he was also very helpful in terms of telling me that we don't have to convert twos into threes, which was really helpful for me.”

Ashwin and Jadeja have put India in the driver's seat and will look to extend the lead on day two to push Bangladesh out of the match early.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin and Jadeja help India take upper hand

India vs Bangladesh: Jaiswal-Pant put up rescue act amid top-order collapse

IND vs BAN: Team India's Test record in Chennai, check full list of matches

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Here's how Hasan Mahmud bamboozles Kohli, Rohit & Gill

IND vs BAN: Highest run-getters for India in Tests at home; check full list

Topics :India vs BangladeshIndia cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamR AshwinRavindra Jadeja

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story