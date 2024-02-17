IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: Advantage England in Ashwin's absence

On Day 3 of India vs England 3rd Test, Ben Duckett will look to continue from where he left the previous day at Niranjan Shah Stadium, formerly known as Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, in Rajkot today. On the back of Duckett's century, England scored at a run rate of nearly six runs per over, giving Rohit Sharma's men the taste of Bazball. After the second day's play, the Rajkot pitch was still perfect to bat, and Ashwin explained that the pitch might deteriorate on Day 5. But Ashwin's withdrawal from the Rajkot Test has put India in a precarious situation given the team play the next three days with 10 men only. Though a substitute player will be allowed to field in Ashwin's absence but only 10 men will be allowed to bat and bowl.

However, India will look to make full use of the morning session, given that wickets fell in heaps during the first hour of play in the first two days.

India vs England 3rd Test full scorecards

England 1st innings scorecard

India 1st Inning 445-10 (130.5 ov) CRR:3.40 Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Root b M Wood 10 10 2 0 100 Rohit Sharma (C) c B Stokes b M Wood 131 196 14 3 66.84 Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b M Wood 0 9 0 0 0 Rajat Patidar c BM Duckett b T Hartley 5 15 1 0 33.33 Ravindra Jadeja c & b J Root 112 225 9 2 49.78 Sarfaraz Khan runout (M Wood) 62 66 9 1 93.94 Kuldeep Yadav c BT Foakes b J Anderson 4 24 0 0 16.67 Dhruv Jurel (WK) c BT Foakes b R Ahmed 46 104 2 3 44.23 Ravichandran Ashwin c J Anderson b R Ahmed 37 89 6 0 41.57 Jasprit Bumrah lbw b M Wood 26 28 3 1 92.86 Mohammed Siraj Not out 3 21 0 0 14.29 Extras 9 (b 2, Ib 4, w 1, nb 2, p 0) Total 445 (10 wkts, 130.5 Ov) Bowler Over Maiden Runs Wickets NB Economy James Anderson 25 7 61 1 1 2.44 Mark Wood 27.5 2 114 4 1 4.1 Tom Hartley 40 7 109 1 0 2.73 Joe Root 16 3 70 1 0 4.38 Rehan Ahmed 22 2 85 2 0 3.86

