IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: Advantage England in Ashwin's absence

India vs England live cricket score updates: England will resume from 207-2 with Ben Duckett (133) and Joe Root (9) at the crease, trailing by 238 runs

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 live score updates

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
On Day 3 of India vs England 3rd Test, Ben Duckett will look to continue from where he left the previous day at Niranjan Shah Stadium, formerly known as Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, in Rajkot today. On the back of Duckett's century, England scored at a run rate of nearly six runs per over, giving Rohit Sharma's men the taste of Bazball. After the second day's play, the Rajkot pitch was still perfect to bat, and Ashwin explained that the pitch might deteriorate on Day 5. But Ashwin's withdrawal from the Rajkot Test has put India in a precarious situation given the team play the next three days with 10 men only.  Though a substitute player will be allowed to field in Ashwin's absence but only 10 men will be allowed to bat and bowl. 
However, India will look to make full use of the morning session, given that wickets fell in heaps during the first hour of play in the first two days. 
India vs England 3rd Test full scorecards
England 1st innings scorecard
India 1st Inning
445-10 (130.5 ov) CRR:3.40
Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate
Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Root b M Wood 10 10 2 0 100
Rohit Sharma (C) c B Stokes b M Wood 131 196 14 3 66.84
Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b M Wood 0 9 0 0 0
Rajat Patidar c BM Duckett b T Hartley 5 15 1 0 33.33
Ravindra Jadeja c & b J Root 112 225 9 2 49.78
Sarfaraz Khan runout (M Wood) 62 66 9 1 93.94
Kuldeep Yadav c BT Foakes b J Anderson 4 24 0 0 16.67
Dhruv Jurel (WK) c BT Foakes b R Ahmed 46 104 2 3 44.23
Ravichandran Ashwin c J Anderson b R Ahmed 37 89 6 0 41.57
Jasprit Bumrah lbw b M Wood 26 28 3 1 92.86
Mohammed Siraj Not out 3 21 0 0 14.29
Extras 9 (b 2, Ib 4, w 1, nb 2, p 0)
Total 445 (10 wkts, 130.5 Ov)
Bowler Over Maiden Runs Wickets NB Economy
James Anderson 25 7 61 1 1 2.44
Mark Wood 27.5 2 114 4 1 4.1
Tom Hartley 40 7 109 1 0 2.73
Joe Root 16 3 70 1 0 4.38
Rehan Ahmed 22 2 85 2 0 3.86
India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 3rd test Day 3 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages for free. Stay tuned for India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 live cricket score and match updates here

9:29 AM

India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 proceedings begin

At the start of Day 3, Devdutt Padikkal will be the substitue fielder in place R Ashwin.

9:28 AM

Team India donning black armband today

Team India to wear black armband today in memory of former India captain and India's Oldest Test cricketer.


9:26 AM

Highest wicket-taker during India vs England Test series 2024

India certainly needs its best bowler Jasprit Bumrah today. First to fill in the gap left by Ashwin's absence and then stop the England's Bazball approach.

Highest wicket-taker during India vs England Test series 2024
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Jasprit Bumrah 3 65.5 395 15 12.93 194 1 1
2 Tom Hartley 3 136.2 818 15 30.2 453 1 1
3 Rehan Ahmed 3 93.3 561 10 37.6 376 - -
4 Ravichandran Ashwin 3 87 522 10 36.4 364 - -
5 James Anderson 2 60 360 6 22.83 137 - -
6 Joe Root 3 80 480 6 43.67 262 1 -
7 Axar Patel 2 47 282 5 41.2 206 - -
8 Ravindra Jadeja 2 56 336 5 50.4 252 - -
9 Shoaib Bashir 1 53 318 4 49 196 - -
10 Mark Wood 1 27.3 165 4 28.5 114 1 -

9:16 AM

Day 3 | Rajkot pitch report

Nick Knight and Deep Das Gupta recokned that the Rajkot pitch is still good to bat despite some rough patches.

"It still has some color and a hint of green, which indicates some moisture. However, the cracks haven't gotten larger. The spinners will be focusing on the tiny amount of disintegration on the edges of some of the cracks; the bowlers will still see very little of it. The bowlers' only source of encouragement may be reverse swing, which has little to do with the surface."

9:11 AM

Ashwin's absence: Players in the Indian team who can bowl in third Test vs England

India will surely miss the services of Ashwin today. But in his absence, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan were seen warming up with some leg breaks before the start of third day's play in Rajkot. 

Rohit Sharma can roll his arm with some off breaks but will he bowl? He last took the ball for India during the ODI World Cup against the Netherlands. However, bowling against England's bazball players will not be easy.

Players in the Indian team who can bowl in third Test vs England
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Jasprit Bumraj
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Sarfaraz Khan
  • Rohit Sharma

8:58 AM

Highest run-getter during India vs England Test series 2024

Ben Duckett jumped to third spot in the list of highest run-getter for India vs England Test series 2024. Will he attain the top spot today?

Highest run-getter during India vs England Test series 2024
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Yashasvi Jaiswal 3 5 331 66.2 75.92 36 10
2 Ollie Pope 3 5 282 56.4 67.14 33 1
3 Ben Duckett 3 5 264 66 104.35 45 2
4 Rohit Sharma 3 5 221 44.2 64.43 27 3
5 Zak Crawley 3 5 215 43 69.13 28 4
6 Ravindra Jadeja 2 3 201 67 47.29 16 4
7 Shubman Gill 3 5 161 32.2 59.63 18 2
8 Ben Stokes 3 4 134 33.5 65.69 12 4
9 Axar Patel 2 4 133 33.25 48.01 20 1
10 Ravichandran Ashwin 3 5 115 23 40.78 14 1

8:52 AM

Can Duckett continues from where he left?

Duckett os the first visiting batter to score 100+ runs in a session in India. In the list of most runs scored in a session in India. Sehwag is featured twice.

Most runs scored in a session in India
 
  • 133 V Sehwag vs SL Mumbai BS 2009
  • 114 B Duckett vs Ind Rajkot 2024 *
  • 109 MS Dhoni vs Aus Chennai 2013
  • 108 Karun Nair vs Eng Chennai 2016
  • 108 V Sehwag vs SA Chennai 2008

8:46 AM

Ben Duckett biggest threat for India

Duckett put England in an advantageous situation with his hard hitting batting.

Most runs between tea and close by an England batter
 
  • 121 Matt Prior vs WI Lord's 2007
  • 118 Wally Hammond vs Ind Old Trafford 1936
  • 114 Ben Duckett vs Ind Rajkot 2024 *
 

8:33 AM

BCCI statement on Ashwin's withdrawal from Rajkot Test

In a press release, BCCI said: "Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately, due to a family medical emergency."
 
"In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully support Ashwin."
 
"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time.
 
"The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the fans' and media's understanding and empathy during this sensitive period." 

8:19 AM

India down to 10 men in Rajkot Test!

Ashwin's withdrawal from the Rajkot Test put India in a precarious situtaion as they are now down to 10 men. India will surely miss his Ashwin's services with the ball in England innings and then his batting prowess as well. 

Here's what allowed and not allowed, according to ICC rules:

24.1 Substitute fielders
 
24.1.1 The umpires shall allow a substitute fielder
 
24.1.1.1 if they are satisfied that a fielder has been injured or become ill and that this occurred during the match, or
 
24.1.1.2 for any other wholly acceptable reason.
 
In all other circumstances, a substitute is not allowed.
 
24.1.2 A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicket-keeper only with the consent of the umpires. Note, however, Law 42.7.1 (Additional points relating to Level 3 and Level 4 offences).
 
24.1.3 A nominated player may bowl or field even though a substitute has previously acted for him/her, subject to 24.2, 24.3 and Law 42.4 (Level 3 offences and action by umpires).
 
It needs to be noted that Ashwin's time off from the field will not incur any penalty from the umpires due to medical grounds.
 
24.3 Penalty time not incurred
 
A nominated player’s absence will not incur Penalty time if,
 
24.3.1 he/she has suffered an external blow during the match and, as a result, has justifiably left the field or is unable to take the field.

8:05 AM

Welcome to the live blog of Day 3

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the India vs England 3rd Test from Rajkot. 
 
Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipRajkot TestTest Cricket

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News