IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: Advantage England in Ashwin's absence

24.1 Substitute fielders

24.1.1 The umpires shall allow a substitute fielder

24.1.1.1 if they are satisfied that a fielder has been injured or become ill and that this occurred during the match, or

24.1.1.2 for any other wholly acceptable reason.

In all other circumstances, a substitute is not allowed.

24.1.2 A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicket-keeper only with the consent of the umpires. Note, however, Law 42.7.1 (Additional points relating to Level 3 and Level 4 offences).

24.1.3 A nominated player may bowl or field even though a substitute has previously acted for him/her, subject to 24.2, 24.3 and Law 42.4 (Level 3 offences and action by umpires).

It needs to be noted that Ashwin's time off from the field will not incur any penalty from the umpires due to medical grounds.

24.3 Penalty time not incurred

A nominated player’s absence will not incur Penalty time if,

24.3.1 he/she has suffered an external blow during the match and, as a result, has justifiably left the field or is unable to take the field.

Ashwin's withdrawal from the Rajkot Test put India in a precarious situtaion as they are now down to 10 men. India will surely miss his Ashwin's services with the ball in England innings and then his batting prowess as well.