IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: Advantage England in Ashwin's absence

India vs England live cricket score updates: England will resume from 207-2 with Ben Duckett (133) and Joe Root (9) at the crease, trailing by 238 runs

On Day 3 of India vs England 3rd Test, Ben Duckett will look to continue from where he left the previous day at Niranjan Shah Stadium, formerly known as Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, in Rajkot today. On the back of Duckett's century, England scored at a run rate of nearly six runs per over, giving Rohit Sharma's men the taste of Bazball. After the second day's play, the Rajkot pitch was still perfect to bat, and Ashwin explained that the pitch might deteriorate on Day 5. But Ashwin's withdrawal from the Rajkot Test has put India in a precarious situation given the team play the next three days with 10 men only. 

Though a substitute player will be allowed to field in Ashwin's absence but only 10 men will be allowed to bat and bowl. 

However, India will look to make full use of the morning session, given that wickets fell in heaps during the first hour of play in the first two days. 

India vs England 3rd Test full scorecards

England 1st innings scorecard

England 1st Inning
207-2 (35 ov) CRR:5.91 (FIVE PENALTY RUNS EARNED)
Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate
Zak Crawley c RM Patidar b R Ashwin 15 28 2 0 53.57
Ben Duckett Not out 133 118 21 2 112.71
Ollie Pope lbw b M Siraj 39 55 5 1 70.91
Joe Root Not out 9 13 1 0 69.23
Extras 11 (b 1, Ib 1, w 0, nb 9, p 0)
Total 207 (2 wkts, 35 Ov)
Yet to Bat Jonny Bairstow,Ben Stokes,Ben Foakes,Rehan Ahmed,Tom Hartley,Mark Wood,James Anderson
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 8 0 34 0 1 4.25
Mohammed Siraj 10 1 54 1 1 5.4
Kuldeep Yadav 6 1 42 0 0 7
Ravichandran Ashwin 7 0 37 1 0 5.29
Ravindra Jadeja 4 0 33 0 2 8.25


India 1st innings scorecard

India 1st Inning
445-10 (130.5 ov) CRR:3.40
Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate
Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Root b M Wood 10 10 2 0 100
Rohit Sharma (C) c B Stokes b M Wood 131 196 14 3 66.84
Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b M Wood 0 9 0 0 0
Rajat Patidar c BM Duckett b T Hartley 5 15 1 0 33.33
Ravindra Jadeja c & b J Root 112 225 9 2 49.78
Sarfaraz Khan runout (M Wood) 62 66 9 1 93.94
Kuldeep Yadav c BT Foakes b J Anderson 4 24 0 0 16.67
Dhruv Jurel (WK) c BT Foakes b R Ahmed 46 104 2 3 44.23
Ravichandran Ashwin c J Anderson b R Ahmed 37 89 6 0 41.57
Jasprit Bumrah lbw b M Wood 26 28 3 1 92.86
Mohammed Siraj Not out 3 21 0 0 14.29
Extras 9 (b 2, Ib 4, w 1, nb 2, p 0)
Total 445 (10 wkts, 130.5 Ov)
Bowler Over Maiden Runs Wickets NB Economy
James Anderson 25 7 61 1 1 2.44
Mark Wood 27.5 2 114 4 1 4.1
Tom Hartley 40 7 109 1 0 2.73
Joe Root 16 3 70 1 0 4.38
Rehan Ahmed 22 2 85 2 0 3.86
India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 3rd test Day 3 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages for free.

8:19 AM

India down to 10 men in Rajkot Test!

Ashwin's withdrawal from the Rajkot Test put India in a precarious situtaion as they are now down to 10 men. India will surely miss his Ashwin's services with the ball in England innings and then his batting prowess as well. 

Here's what allowed and not allowed, according to ICC rules:

24.1 Substitute fielders
 
24.1.1 The umpires shall allow a substitute fielder
 
24.1.1.1 if they are satisfied that a fielder has been injured or become ill and that this occurred during the match, or
 
24.1.1.2 for any other wholly acceptable reason.
 
In all other circumstances, a substitute is not allowed.
 
24.1.2 A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicket-keeper only with the consent of the umpires. Note, however, Law 42.7.1 (Additional points relating to Level 3 and Level 4 offences).
 
24.1.3 A nominated player may bowl or field even though a substitute has previously acted for him/her, subject to 24.2, 24.3 and Law 42.4 (Level 3 offences and action by umpires).
 
It needs to be noted that Ashwin's time off from the field will not incur any penalty from the umpires due to medical grounds.
 
24.3 Penalty time not incurred
 
A nominated player’s absence will not incur Penalty time if,
 
24.3.1 he/she has suffered an external blow during the match and, as a result, has justifiably left the field or is unable to take the field.
8:05 AM

Welcome to the live blog of Day 3

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the India vs England 3rd Test from Rajkot. 
 
