India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE U19 World Cup 2026: Arch-rivals clash for semis spot; toss at 12:30

The Super Six stage of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 concludes today as India U19 take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group 2 clash at the Queens Sports Club. With a semifinal berth at stake, this contest shapes up as a virtual knockout for both sides.

Five-time champions India U19 have looked largely solid through the tournament and will back their balance and big-match temperament in yet another high-pressure India–Pakistan encounter. While India have shown consistency across departments, they will be keen to sharpen their execution, knowing that one slip-up could derail their semifinal hopes. Their strong net run rate gives them some cushion, but a win remains the safest route to the last four.

Pakistan U19, meanwhile, have quietly gathered momentum after a stuttering start to their campaign. Defeat to England U19 in the group stage was followed by a string of convincing wins over Scotland, Zimbabwe and New Zealand, bringing them firmly back into semifinal contention. However, the equation remains tricky. Pakistan must not only beat India but do so by a sizeable margin to overcome their net run-rate deficit against both India and England.

With no room for caution, Pakistan are expected to adopt an aggressive approach, particularly with the bat, as they chase a statement win. India, on the other hand, will look to stay composed, rely on their proven match-winners, and control key moments.

Given the stakes, history, and contrasting equations, Sunday’s clash promises intense competition, raw emotion, and a fitting finale to the Super Six stage, with a place in the semifinals hanging in the balance.

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six: Playing 11

India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (w), Kanishk Chouhan, Aaron George, RS Ambrish, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel

Pakistan U19 playing 11 (probable): Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor (w), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza

The toss for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match between India skipper Ayush Mhatre and Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousaf will take place at 12:30 pm IST.

The Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs Pakistan Super Six match in the U19 World Cup 2026 in India.

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the India vs Pakistan Super Six match in the U19 World Cup 2026 in India.

