LIVE SCORE India vs South Africa 2nd T20: Proteas win toss, IND bat first

The start of India’s tour of South Africa was delayed by the incessant in Durban during the first T20 international. Now, in Gqeberha, earlier known as Port Elizabeth, the two teams will be looking to land the first punch in this short three-match series.

India will have the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and MohammedSiraj playing for the first time since the World Cup final while the South African unit would be looking to build their profile for yet another World Cup.

India vs South Africa Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Playing 11 probable: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandré Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram will occur at 8:00 PM IST.

India vs South Africa live telecast details

Star Sports to live broadcast the India vs South Africa 2nd T20 in India.

IND vs SA live-streaming

Disney Plus Hotstar will live stream India vs South Africa's 2nd T20 in India.

Stay tuned for India vs South Africa live score and match updates...