LIVE SCORE India vs South Africa 2nd T20: Coin flip at 8:00 PM IST today
India vs South Live Score, 2nd T20 international: After a wash-out in the first game, both the teams would be looking to land the first punch in the three-match series
BS Web Team New Delhi
The start of India’s tour of South Africa was delayed by the incessant in Durban during the first T20 international. Now, in Gqeberha, earlier known as Port Elizabeth, the two teams will be looking to land the first punch in this short three-match series.
India will have the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and MohammedSiraj playing for the first time since the World Cup final while the South African unit would be looking to build their profile for yet another World Cup.
India vs South Africa Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa Playing 11 probable: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandré Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi
IND vs SA LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram will occur at 8:00 PM IST.
India vs South Africa live telecast details
Star Sports to live broadcast the India vs South Africa 2nd T20 in India.
IND vs SA live-streaming
Disney Plus Hotstar will live stream India vs South Africa's 2nd T20 in India.
Stay tuned for India vs South Africa live score and match updates...
7:43 PM
7:40 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 2nd T20: Squads of both the teams
India Squad for South Africa T20s
Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.
South Africa Squad for T20s vs India
Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.
7:39 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 2nd T20: Head-to-head in T20s
India and South Africa have played against each other in 25 matches in T20 Internationals. Out of these 25 games, India have won 13 while South Africa have emerged victorious in 10 matches. 2 matches ended without a result.
Total matches played: 25
India won: 13
South Africa won: 10
No result: 2
7:34 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 2nd T20: Preview of the match
After a washout in the series opener robbed the auditioning Indian youngsters of valuable game time, the think tank will be hoping for clear weather in the second T20I against South Africa here on Tuesday.
Even the toss could not be held in Durban on Sunday and there is a rain forecast even for the second game of the three-match series. Now only five games are left in the build-up to the T20 World Cup in June and the management has a very small window to try out players.
In the current scenario, form in the IPL will carry a lot of weight for selection in the Indian team bound for the USA and the Caribbean.
The selectors announced a 17-man squad for the series and it is highly unlikely that all of them would get an opportunity in the remaining two games.
Shubman Gill, who was not part of the T20 series against Australia held right after the World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh seem to be the only certainties in the batting order for the ICC event six months later.
Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have got runs under their belt but if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma make themselves available for the World Cup, the two fringe players would need a sensational effort in the IPL.
The only other series India play before the World Cup is against Afghanistan at home next month. The selectors will be forced to consider only IPL performance for World Cup selection, raising questions over the scheduling of India's T20 commitments before the World Cup.
Like Rinku, Jitesh Sharma is also being seen as the finisher for India in the shortest format. After showing promise against Australia, Jitesh will be hoping for game time against the Proteas.
The extra bounce on South Africa pitches will pose a stiff test for the young batting line-up.
In the bowling department, multiple spots are up for grabs with only Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah, who are not playing this series, straightforward selections for the World Cup.
Deepak Chahar, who was picked for his comeback series, remains in India due to a personal emergency.
Both Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi, who impressed in the T20s against the Aussies, would like to carry their good form into the series. Ravindra Jadeja, who went on a break after the World Cup, has also linked up with the squad.
Like India, South Africa too have only five games left to identify their core for the World Cup. The Pace duo of Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee were only picked for the first two games. Now with the series opener washed out, they will only get a single outing before shifting focus to red-ball cricket.
7:17 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score | 2nd T20: Welcome to the live coverage
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20 international between India and South Africa at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, South Africa. Stay tuned to Business Standard for all updates from the match.
