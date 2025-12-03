India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd ODI: SA bowling first; IND field same XI in Raipur

India (IND) face South Africa (SA) in the second ODI of the three-match series on today, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and has opted to bowl first on the day. India go into this contest with a 1-0 lead after a hard-fought win in the opening match. With Virat and Rohit leading the charge last time, the Men in Blue will hope of a more collective effort to produce an all-round display on the night.

In the first ODI, South Africa opted to bowl after winning the toss. India suffered an early setback when Yashasvi Jaiswal fell in the fourth over, but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli steadied the innings with a superb 136-run partnership for the second wicket. India looked in control, though a couple of wickets around the 200-run mark slowed the scoring rate. Kohli was the star of the show, bringing up his 52nd ODI hundred and finishing with a brilliant 135 off 120 balls. KL Rahul chipped in with 60 off 56, while Ravindra Jadeja added a quick 32 off 20. India closed their innings at 349/8.

South Africa's chase began disastrously with three wickets down for only 11 runs. They recovered through strong contributions from Matthew Breetzke (72), Marco Jansen (70 off 39), and Corbin Bosch (67), but the task proved too much. The visitors were bowled out for 332 in 49.2 overs, handing India a 17-run win. Kuldeep Yadav delivered the standout spell with 4/68 in his 10 overs.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI playing 11

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, RD Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (C), RA Jadeja, H Rana, KL Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 2nd ODI match in India.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI live streaming: Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.