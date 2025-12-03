India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd ODI: SA bowling first; IND field same XI in Raipur
With Virat and Rohit leading the charge last time, the Men in Blue will hope of a more collective effort to produce an all-round display on the night.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India (IND) face South Africa (SA) in the second ODI of the three-match series on today, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and has opted to bowl first on the day. India go into this contest with a 1-0 lead after a hard-fought win in the opening match. With Virat and Rohit leading the charge last time, the Men in Blue will hope of a more collective effort to produce an all-round display on the night.
In the first ODI, South Africa opted to bowl after winning the toss. India suffered an early setback when Yashasvi Jaiswal fell in the fourth over, but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli steadied the innings with a superb 136-run partnership for the second wicket. India looked in control, though a couple of wickets around the 200-run mark slowed the scoring rate. Kohli was the star of the show, bringing up his 52nd ODI hundred and finishing with a brilliant 135 off 120 balls. KL Rahul chipped in with 60 off 56, while Ravindra Jadeja added a quick 32 off 20. India closed their innings at 349/8.
South Africa’s chase began disastrously with three wickets down for only 11 runs. They recovered through strong contributions from Matthew Breetzke (72), Marco Jansen (70 off 39), and Corbin Bosch (67), but the task proved too much. The visitors were bowled out for 332 in 49.2 overs, handing India a 17-run win. Kuldeep Yadav delivered the standout spell with 4/68 in his 10 overs.
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI playing 11
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, RD Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (C), RA Jadeja, H Rana, KL Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 2nd ODI match in India.
India vs South Africa 1st ODI live streaming: Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
1:15 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd ODI: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball in Raipur as the anticipation builds up to see Ro-ko bat their hearts out again!
1:08 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd ODI: Playing 11 for both sides!
1:01 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd ODI: Temba Bavuma wins the toss!
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and has opted to bowl first on the day.
12:45 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd ODI: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Raipur now as India look to finally win one after ages.
12:31 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd ODI: Raipur conditions update!
The second ODI brings an added element of unpredictability as the action moves to Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium — a ground with very limited international exposure. India have featured in only one ODI at this venue, back in January 2023, when Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj dismantled New Zealand for just 108 by making full use of early seam movement. The surface continued assisting fast bowlers throughout the game, enabling India to wrap up an easy eight-wicket win with almost 30 overs to spare.
Raipur has hosted just one T20I as well, against Australia in December 2023, and that match also leaned towards the bowlers. India managed to defend 174/9 on a pitch that offered grip and inconsistent bounce, keeping batters under pressure.
With such a small sample size, both sides enter the second ODI with more questions than answers. India, in particular, will be cautious after their recent struggles on unfamiliar conditions in Guwahati.
The early phases of the innings could prove crucial for both bowling attacks, while batters may need to adjust their expectations away from the traditionally high-scoring nature of subcontinental venues. Team selection, Powerplay strategies, and reading the pitch quickly will all play a major role, making the conditions at Raipur a central storyline.
As India chase stability and South Africa look to bounce back, the venue’s unpredictability sets the stage for a tactically intriguing contest.
12:17 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd ODI: Men in Blue look to seal ODI series!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa in Raipur tonight. As Team India look to clinch the 3-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead tonight, all eyes will again be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who starred for the Men in Blue in Ranchi last time. Toss at 1 PM IST.
First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:15 PM IST