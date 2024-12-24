Year in review: The highs and lows of Indian women's cricket in 2024

The year 2024 has been a rollercoaster for Indian women’s cricket, with remarkable achievements and significant challenges. The world of cricket witnessed Royal Challengers Bangalore’s historic win in the Women’s Premier League, which not only captivated fans but also set new viewership records. The team also saw record-setting innings in women’s Test cricket. However, the year was marred by disappointment as the Indian squad faced an early exit from the Women’s T20 World Cup, raising questions about their future direction.

The highs of Indian women’s cricket in 2024

1. RCB’s triumph in WPL 2024: A milestone for women’s cricket viewership

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched a stunning victory in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, defeating the Delhi Capitals on March 2024. It was not just significant for the franchise but also marked a pivotal moment for women’s cricket in India, particularly in terms of viewership and engagement with the sport. The(RCB) clinched a stunning victory in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, defeating the Delhi Capitals on March 2024. It was not just significant for the franchise but also marked a pivotal moment for women’s cricket in India, particularly in terms of viewership and engagement with the sport.

RCB’s victory was particularly emotional, as the franchise finally ended its long wait for a title — a feat their men’s team has yet to achieve in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Captain Smriti Mandhana expressed pride highlighting the team’s growth and resilience after finishing fourth in the previous season.

The viewership numbers from both seasons of the WPL illustrate a remarkable increase in interest and engagement:

WPL 2023: The inaugural season attracted 50 million viewers across television and digital platforms during its first 14 games. The final alone garnered over 10 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched women’s sporting events globally at that time.

WPL 2024: The second season saw a substantial rise, with cumulative TV viewership reaching 103 million within just the first 15 games. This indicates a significant increase in audience engagement, reflecting the growing popularity of women’s cricket in India.

The 2024 season featured more competitive matches, with many games going down to the wire. The emergence of Indian players as top performers — six out of the top ten run-scorers were Indians — has increased local fan investment in the teams and players. There has been a notable rise in sponsorships associated with the league as well, up by 25 per cent from its inaugural season.

2. Highest team total in Test cricket

In June, the Indian women’s cricket team set a new record for the highest team total in women’s Test cricket during the second day of the one-off Test against South Africa, surpassing Australia’s previous mark of 575/9 achieved in Perth earlier this year.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s team scored the highest team total in women’s Test cricket history by declaring their innings at 603/6. The milestone was reached when Richa Ghosh struck a boundary of the first ball of the 109th over, bowled by Annerie Dercksen.

The historic achievement was anchored by an exceptional opening partnership of 292 runs between Shafali Verma (205) and Smriti Mandhana (149), the highest opening stand in women’s Test cricket.

Contributions from Jemimah Rodrigues (55), along with unbeaten half-centuries from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh, further solidified India’s commanding position.

3. Richa Ghosh hits fastest fifty in T20I

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh delivered a spectacular performance in the third T20I against West Indies at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on December 19, achieving one of the quickest half-centuries in women’s T20 International history.

Ghosh reached her fifty in just 18 balls, matching the record held by New Zealand’s Sophie Devine and Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield. She was eventually dismissed after scoring 54 off 21 balls, which featured three boundaries and five sixes.

Fastest half-centuries in Women’s T20Is

Richa Ghosh - 18 balls - India vs West Indies (Navi Mumbai, 2024)

Sophie Devine - 18 balls - New Zealand vs India (Bengaluru, 2015)

Phoebe Litchfield - 18 balls - Australia vs West Indies (Sydney, 2023)

Nida Dar - 20 balls - Pakistan vs South Africa (Benoni, 2019)

4. Highest T20 score (India vs West Indies)

On December 19, India racked up its highest T20 score of 217 for the loss of four wickets against West Indies in Navi Mumbai. India went past their 201 for five against the UAE back in July in the Women’s Asia Cup.

Smriti Mandhana delivered an outstanding performance during the third and final Women’s T20I between India and West Indies on December 19 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The left-hander scored an impressive 77 off 47 balls, hitting 13 boundaries and one six in the series decider.

Mandhana had previously made 54 in the opening T20I and followed it up with another solid 54-run effort, although it came in a match that India lost. In the deciding game, she showcased why she is regarded as one of the top players in women’s cricket. Mandhana forged a crucial 98-run partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, who contributed 39 of 28 deliveries.

Furthermore, Mandhana set a new benchmark for the most runs scored by an Indian woman in a bilateral T20I series against the West Indies. She scored 193 runs over three matches, averaging 64.33. This achievement surpassed Mithali Raj’s previous record of 192 runs, set in February 2018 against South Africa.

The lows of Indian women’s cricket in 2024

1. Team crashes out of Women’s T20 World Cup

The Indian women’s cricket team faced a disappointing exit from the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, marking a significant setback for a squad that had previously reached the knockout stages in five of the last eight editions. Their journey ended in the group stage, a first since 2016, after New Zealand’s decisive victory over Pakistan sealed India’s fate.

Performance overview

India’s campaign began with high expectations but quickly unraveled. They finished third in Group A with two wins and two losses, accumulating only four points. Their losses included a heavy defeat to New Zealand by 58 runs in their opening match and a narrow nine-run defeat against Australia, which proved critical for their progression. Despite victories against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, these were not enough to secure a semi-final berth as they relied on the outcome of New Zealand’s match against Pakistan to keep their hopes alive.

Key factors behind the exit

India’s batting lineup, including stars Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, lacked consistency throughout the tournament, struggling to form partnerships and losing wickets at critical moments, particularly against strong teams like Australia and New Zealand. Insufficient match preparation, with no T20 series before the World Cup, left the batting order unstable and player roles undefined.

Frequent changes in batting positions under unclear captaincy further hindered results. Fielding errors worsened the situation. Additionally, fitness concerns among players affected by running between wickets and overall performance, especially in the challenging UAE conditions, highlighting key areas for improvement.

The early exit from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 raised questions about the future direction of Indian women’s cricket. With calls for introspection regarding performance, strategy, and leadership, it is clear that significant changes may be needed if India hopes to reclaim its status as a competitive force in international women’s cricket.

2. Shafali Varma dropped from playing-XI

Opener Shafali Verma was dropped from India’s squad for the ODI series against Australia, reflecting her recent struggles with form. This marks a significant moment for the young cricketer, who was once heralded as a future star of women’s cricket.

Recent performance and statistics

Shafali’s recent performances have been disappointing, particularly during the home series against New Zealand, where she managed only 56 runs in three innings. Throughout 2024, she scored just 108 runs in six ODIs, averaging 18 runs. Her overall ODI statistics reflect this downturn: Since her debut in June 2021, she has played 29 ODIs, scoring 644 runs at an average of 23, with only four half-centuries to her name.

Notably, Shafali has not scored an ODI fifty since July 2022, and her highest score in recent matches has been just 33. In contrast, her opening partner Smriti Mandhana has excelled, averaging 57 during the same period, further emphasizing Shafali’s struggles at the top of the order.

Shafali’s exclusion leaves a notable void in India’s batting lineup, prompting selectors to turn to Priya Punia and Yastika Bhatia as openers alongside Mandhana. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur backed Shafali, highlighting her importance ahead of next year’s World Cup.