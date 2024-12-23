IND vs AUS: Tackle Bumrah with discipline, not aggression, says Katich

The ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy has kept fans on the edge of their seats as the two teams prepare for the fourth Test of the five-match series in Melbourne, starting Thursday, December 26, also known as the Boxing Day Test. With the series level at 1-1, the match is crucial for both sides. While Australia has the records on their side from the first three Tests, India may hold the upper hand in Melbourne, having remained unbeaten at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Test cricket for the past 12 years. Ahead of the all-important fourth Test, cricket experts worldwide have shared their insights on what the teams need to do to secure a win. Former Australian cricketer Simon Katich has joined the discussion, advising Australian batters to counter Jasprit Bumrah by rotating the strike and maintaining a solid defence. He cautioned that recklessness against Bumrah’s precise bowling could lead to early dismissals.

Lessons from Brisbane’s collapse

Katich pointed to Australia’s second innings in the third Test at Brisbane as an example of the risks associated with an overly aggressive approach. The team’s attempt to score quickly resulted in a dramatic collapse, losing 7 wickets for 80 runs in a short span.

He highlighted how the red ball, moving off the seam on a wearing wicket, exposed Australia’s flawed strategy. Katich advised top-order batters to approach Bumrah cautiously, asserting that attempting to take him on recklessly off his length would likely fail. Instead, he urged them to focus on staying at the crease and rotating the strike effectively.

Also Read

Australia banks on teenager Sam Konstas In preparation for the remaining two Tests, Australia has included teenage talent Sam Konstas, replacing opener Nathan McSweeney. Katich expressed confidence in Konstas' potential and ability but acknowledged that facing bowlers of Bumrah’s calibre would be a significant challenge for the young player. He noted that few batters worldwide have consistently succeeded against such high-quality bowling. Marsh’s fitness concerns Katich also addressed concerns over Mitchell Marsh’s fitness, suggesting that the all-rounder might not be fully fit and should make way for Beau Webster in the Boxing Day Test. Marsh has been managing recurring back stiffness since September and has struggled to bowl many overs. Katich observed that Marsh’s limited workload in recent Tests—17 overs in Perth, four in Adelaide, and just two in Brisbane—indicates he is not at full fitness.

Webster deserves the opportunity

Beau Webster, a 30-year-old Tasmanian all-rounder, has been added to the Australian squad due to Marsh’s fitness concerns. Katich supported Webster’s inclusion, citing his consistent performances for Tasmania and his ability to contribute as a genuine all-rounder.