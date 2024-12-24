Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / England captain Ben Stokes ruled out of cricket for 3 months with injury

England captain Ben Stokes ruled out of cricket for 3 months with injury

Stokes will undergo surgery on the hamstring next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Monday.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes
AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

England captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of cricket for at least three months because of a torn left hamstring.

Stokes will undergo surgery on the hamstring next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Monday.

He was injured a week ago during the third test loss to New Zealand in Hamilton.

The 33-year-old allrounder had already been left out of England's squad announced on Sunday for the Champions Trophy in February and March in Pakistan.

Hamstring issues previously forced Stokes to miss the home summer series against Sri Lanka and the first test in Pakistan in October.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IND vs AUS: Tanush Kotian set to be Ashwin's replacement, says report

Achilles healed, yet Shami not ready for last two IND vs AUS Tests: BCCI

IND vs AUS: Tackle Bumrah with discipline, not aggression, says Katich

Buoyed by momentum, India targets ODI series triumph against West Indies

Bob Woolmer was a genius of cricket, says Proteas legend Allan Donald

Topics :Ben StokesCricketEngland cricket team

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story