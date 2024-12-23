Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Achilles healed, yet Shami not ready for last two IND vs AUS Tests: BCCI

BCCI, through a press release on Monday, confirmed that Shami will not join Team India in Australia

Mohammed Shami
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 7:25 PM IST
The star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who returned to cricket last month after being sidelined for more than a year, was, as per multiple reports, expected to join the Indian squad for the remaining two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Fans grew more optimistic when the retirement announcement of R Ashwin left an open spot in the squad. However, it appears Shami will not be filling that position. On Monday, December 23, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), through a press release, confirmed that although Shami has recovered from his previous injury, he is still not fully fit to participate in the ongoing India vs Australia series.
 
Medical assessment and decision
 
The BCCI medical team has been closely monitoring Shami’s fitness, particularly after he experienced swelling in his left knee while playing in a T20 tournament. After further evaluation, the medical team concluded that his knee requires additional time to recover from the increased workload following his return. Consequently, Shami was not deemed fit to play in the remaining two Test matches against Australia.
 
The BCCI explained that Shami’s condition necessitates more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads, which is why he has been ruled out of the final Tests of the series.
 
Recent injury concerns
 
Shami, who last played for India during the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, made his return to competitive cricket in Bengal's Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh. Following that, he played all nine games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and was included in Bengal’s squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, he missed the opening match against Delhi on Saturday.

Shami’s recovery plan
 
Shami will continue his rehabilitation under the supervision of the medical staff at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, focusing on strength and conditioning to build the bowling load necessary for the Test format. His participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will depend on his progress over the coming weeks.
 
On a positive note, the BCCI clarified that Shami has fully recovered from the heel injury that sidelined him after the World Cup. However, his left knee developed some swelling due to the increased workload of bowling after a long break. The swelling is considered normal, given the nature of his return to competitive cricket.
 
Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamMohammed ShamiBCCI

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

