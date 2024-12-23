IND vs AUS: Tanush Kotian set to be Ashwin's replacement, says report

Moments after the BCCI confirmed that star Indian pacer Md Shami will not join the Indian squad for the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to not being declared fully fit by the BCCI medical team, the Mumbai Cricket Association announced that 26-year-old Mumbai-based off-spinner Tanush Kotian has been named as R Ashwin's replacement for the fourth and fifth Tests of the series, as per a report by ESPNcricinfo.

Kotian has played a pivotal role in the recent success of the Mumbai team with his impressive bowling and equally impressive batting down the order.

Ashwin retires mid-series

Ashwin’s unexpected retirement after the third Test in Brisbane left the team management scrambling for a replacement. Kotian, currently playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Hyderabad, is expected to fly out to Australia on Tuesday. His inclusion bolsters India's spin options alongside Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, as Axar Patel is unavailable.

Who is Tanush Kotian?

Kotian's stellar 2023-24 Ranji Trophy campaign played a key role in Mumbai's title victory. He scored 502 runs at 41.83 and took 29 wickets at an exceptional average of 16.96, earning the Player of the Tournament award. Notably, he was the only player to achieve the season double of 500 runs and 25 wickets.

Recent performance

Kotian's recent form has also been noteworthy. In the Irani Cup against the Rest of India in October, he delivered a match-winning all-round performance. Batting at No. 8, he scored 64 and an unbeaten 114 while also picking up three wickets. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Kotian has been impactful despite limited appearances. He has claimed 12 wickets at an average of 16.66 in two matches.