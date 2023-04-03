Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Highlights: Moeen makes it memorable for Chennai crowd

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Highlights: Moeen makes it memorable for Chennai crowd

Indian Premier League 2023 Highlights, CSK vs LSG: Moeen Ali made it a memorable night for the home fans at Chepauk as he picked four wickets and helped the Super Kings beat Super Giants by 12 runs

BS Web Team New Delhi
Chennai Superkings celebrating win during match 6 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 3rd April 2023 Photo by: Saikat Das / SPORTZPICS for

Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Highlights
 
The Chennai Super Kings made it a memorable homecoming for the crowd at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk as they first scored more than 200 runs and then defended it even after a flying start from the Lucknow Super Giants, who scored 79 in the powerplay. 
Key Events

11:43 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Match Summary

11:34 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Chennai win their first game at home by 12 runs

11:31 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Deshpande gest Badoni, its almost over for Lucknow

11:29 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Deshpande bowls a no-ball

11:27 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Hangargekar bowls a great over

11:25 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Ruturaj electric in the field

11:20 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Match gets interesting

11:00 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Ayush Badoni comes in as impact player

10:59 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Mooen Ali on fire, removes Pandya and Stoinis to get a four-fer

10:35 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Moeen does it again, now removes Rahul

10:33 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Another failure for Deepak Hooda

10:29 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Mayers gone, Moeen Ali breaks the stand

10:15 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Mayers brings up his fifty in 21 balls

10:05 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow are up to a great start

9:42 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: An all-round show from Chennai takes them to 217

9:18 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: 200 up for the Super Kings

9:11 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Avesh Khan gets his 50th wicket, which is Ben Stokes

9:09 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Wickets fall at regular intervals

8:59 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Moeen Ali removed by Bishnoi

8:53 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes are on the move

8:42 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Conway missed out on a fifty, Pandya takes a stunner

8:41 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Fifty for Ruturaj Gaikwad

8:16 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Great showing from Conway and Ruturaj

8:13 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Chennai go bang in the powerplay

7:57 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Chennai Super Kings playing 11 for this game

7:56 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants’ playing 11 for this game

7:20 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants playing combination

7:20 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Live Streaming and Broadcast details

7:20 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: LSG predicted playing 11

7:19 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: CSK predicted playing 11

7:19 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Chennai Super Kings playing combination

7:18 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Chennai Weather Report

7:18 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Pitch Report

7:17 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: What happened at the toss?

7:17 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow would want Rahul to fire

7:16 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Chennai try to get back to winning ways

7:15 PM Apr 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 match

11:43 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Match Summary

 
Moeen Ali picked four wickets and broke every partnership. Apart from Kyle Mayers' 53 and Nicholas Pooran’s 32, no other batter could settle in properly and carry on the chase. Eventually the Super Giants finished at 205-7 and lost the game by 12 runs. 
 
Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47) guided Chennai to 217/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi picked three wickets. 
 

11:34 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Chennai win their first game at home by 12 runs

 
Though Mark Wood hit a four and a six off the last two balls respectively, the Lucknow Super Giants did cross the 200 mark, but still lagged behind by 12 runs. The Chennai Super Kings got a victory in their very first game at the home ground of Chepauk. 
 

11:31 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Deshpande gest Badoni, its almost over for Lucknow

 
With just three balls to go, Ayush Badoni back in the hut and Krishnappa Gowtham away from strike, it is very hard to believe that the Super Giants will get 23 from 3
 

11:29 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Deshpande bowls a no-ball

 
Tushar Deshpande had to defend 8 in the last game. Today he has 28 and yet he has given away 5 off the first ball. 
 

11:27 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Hangargekar bowls a great over

 
Hangargekar bowled a great over, conceding only nine runs when 37 were needed off the last two overs. Now it is 28 needed off 6 and Deshpande will bowl it
 

11:25 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Ruturaj electric in the field

 
Ruturaj Gaikwad has saved a certain four which was well played by Krishnappa Gowtham 
 

11:20 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Match gets interesting

 
With 37 runs needed from 12 balls, the match got really interesting. Krishnappa Gowtrham and Ayush Badoni, two very unknown faces have got 25 in the last two overs
 

11:00 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Mayers brings up his fifty in 21 balls

 
Kyle Mayers has once again brought up a quick fifty and is making things difficult for the Chennai bowlers. The runs are flowing like anything and he has reached the milestone in just 21 balls
 

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow are up to a great start

 
The Lucknow Super Giants have got off to a great start and reached 56 in just the four overs that they have played so far. Kyle Mayers is going great guns and already batting on 39 off just 16 balls. 
 

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: An all-round show from Chennai takes them to 217

 
Thanks to a fifty from Ruturaj Gaikwad and 47 from Devon Conway and some late order hitting from Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali got the team to 217-7. Ravi Bishnoi and Mark Wood took three wickets each 
 

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: 200 up for the Super Kings

 
The Chennai side have crossed the 200 mark, although wickets are now falling regularly
 

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Live Score: Moeen Ali removed by Bishnoi

 
Moeen Ali has been removed by Ravi Bishnoi here. This is now the second time when a leg spinner has got Bishnoi’s number. 
 

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

