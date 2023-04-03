IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Highlights: Moeen makes it memorable for Chennai crowd

Moeen Ali picked four wickets and broke every partnership. Apart from Kyle Mayers' 53 and Nicholas Pooran’s 32, no other batter could settle in properly and carry on the chase. Eventually the Super Giants finished at 205-7 and lost the game by 12 runs. ,
Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47) guided Chennai to 217/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi picked three wickets. ,
CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 Toss
The toss between Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul was won by the latter who choose to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
CSK playing 11
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar
Impact Substitute options: Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane
LSG playing 11
KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan
Impact Substitute options: Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra