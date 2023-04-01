IPL 2023 LSG vs DC preview: Lucknow challenged by Capitals in season opener

The Delhi Capitals will be travelling to Lucknow for the first match of the season when they take on the Super Giants at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. KL Rahul led Lucknow will be charged up to host the visitors given they have all their flanks covered after the mini-IPL auction that took place in December 2023.

Delhi will be missing Captain Rishabh Pant who is out of cricketing action after an injury sustained during a car accident early this year. David Warner, the veteran Aussie and a household name in India thanks to his more than 10 year long IPL stint, has been given the reins of Capitals under the tutelage of Coach Ricky Ponting.

LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Match Details

Match Number- 03

Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Date: Saturday, April 01, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Pitch Report

The pitch at Lucknow is not one of the fastest and high scoring encounters are a rarity here. The pitches would have seen enough cricket throughout the season and therefore, expecting a lot of bounce and carry would be futile. However, shorter boundaries will come into effect and run flow could be maintained if the batters play to the delivery’s merit.

LSG vs DC: Lucknow Weather Report

It has been raining in Lucknow, rather in most parts of north India, for 2-3 days and rains are expected on match day too. However, there will be no rain at night, giving hopes of a full fledged encounter.

Lucknow Super Giants: Playing combination

With Quinton de Kock not available, the Lucknow side will be forced to go with Kyle Mayers as the opening option. In the bowling department, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Daniel Sams and Marcus Stoinis would be the four pace options alongside the spin of Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi. With Mayers bowling his away swingers in early overs and Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni rolling his arms over, the options are plenty for KL Rahul.

LSG predicted playing 11

KL Rahul(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Substitute options: Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Naveen Ul-Haq

Delhi Capitals: Paying combination

The Capitals would not have either Lungi Ngidi or Mustafizur Rahman in the first game making it an all Indian bowling attack. However, that will give a chance to Ponting and Warner to go all-out with four overseas batters in Marsh, Rovman Powell and Phil Salt alongside the skipper.

DC predicted playing 11

David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Amaan Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Substitute options: Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw

LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website subscription free. It can also be viewed on the TV sets at the Star Sports network.