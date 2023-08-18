IRE vs IND 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: Dublin weather to spoil Bumrah's return?

Jasprit Bumrah will be making a comeback to the international arena when he plays against Ireland in the first T20 of the three-match series at The Village in Dubin. India are playing with their second-string side having rested important players like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja to focus on the Asia Cup 2023.

For Ireland, it is going to be an important chance to impress on the big stage as India are the most followed side in the world and performing against them could bring the limelight to Irish players. Focus would also be on Rinku Singh who will be seen for the first time since IPL 2023 and is most likley to make his India debut.

India vs Ireland 1st T20 Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jasprit Bumraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

Ireland Playing 11 probable

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White

IND vs IRE LIVE TOSS TIME

The live toss between India's captain Jasprit Bumrah and Ireland’s captain Paul Stirling will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Ireland vs India live streaming and live telecast for free

The live telecast of India vs Ireland 1st T20 will be available on Sports 18. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs IRE 1st T20 for free

