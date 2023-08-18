IRE vs IND 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: Dublin weather to spoil Bumrah's return?

For Ireland, it is going to be an important chance to impress on the big stage as India are the most followed side in the world and performing against them could bring the limelight to Irish players. Focus would also be on Rinku Singh who will be seen for the first time since IPL 2023 and is most likley to make his India debut.
India vs Ireland 1st T20 Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jasprit Bumraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.
Ireland Playing 11 probable
Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White
IND vs IRE LIVE TOSS TIME
The live toss between India's captain Jasprit Bumrah and Ireland’s captain Paul Stirling will take place at 07:00 PM IST.
Ireland vs India live streaming and live telecast for free
The live telecast of India vs Ireland 1st T20 will be available on Sports 18. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs IRE 1st T20 for free
Stay tuned for India vs Ireland live score and match updates here