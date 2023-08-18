IRE vs IND 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: Dublin weather to spoil Bumrah's return?
India vs Ireland 1st T20 Live Updates: There is a forecast for incessant rain and a yellow warning has been issued by the metrological department. It might spoil Jasprit Bumrah's return
BS Web Team New Delhi
Jasprit Bumrah will be making a comeback to the international arena when he plays against Ireland in the first T20 of the three-match series at The Village in Dubin. India are playing with their second-string side having rested important players like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja to focus on the Asia Cup 2023....Read More
No article available in this category.
First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 6:08 PM IST