Australia vs India 1st Test: Injury scare for India! Sarfaraz hit on elbow

ALSO READ: South Africa vs India 4th T20 playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming Middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan faced an injury setback during India’s practice session at the WACA on Thursday (November 14). Struck on the elbow while batting in the nets, Sarfaraz walked off in discomfort, holding his right arm. However, media reports confirmed that the injury is minor and did not require an MRI.

A crucial opening for Sarfaraz

With India captain Rohit Sharma’s participation in the first Test uncertain due birth of his second child, Sarfaraz might find himself in the playing XI for the series opener in Perth. If Rohit is unavailable, KL Rahul is likely to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, potentially leaving a middle-order slot open for Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz, who has recently cemented his place in the Indian side after consistent performances in domestic cricket, has the chance to shine again. The 27-year-old marked his entry into Test cricket with a maiden century against New Zealand earlier this year.

Challenge Down Under

Despite his impressive start in international cricket, Sarfaraz faces a tough challenge in Australia. While he has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10 in six Tests, his performances have been inconsistent, with his century in Bengaluru being the only highlight against New Zealand. Conditions in Australia, with fast and bouncy pitches, and a formidable pace attack featuring Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, will be a litmus test for the Mumbai batter.

Jurel Waits in the Wings

Adding to the competition, Dhruv Jurel has emerged as another contender for the playing XI after his strong showing against Australia A at the MCG. India’s management will weigh their options as the team prepares for the high-stakes Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener.