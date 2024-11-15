AUS vs IND 1st Test: Another injury scare for India! KL Rahul hit on elbow

ALSO READ: Australia vs India 1st Test: Injury scare for India! Sarfaraz hit on elbow KL Rahul was forced to leave the field after being struck on the elbow, raising concerns over his fitness ahead of India’s first Test against Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth. On Thursday, Sarfaraz Khan was hit on the elbow but media reports said there was nothing serious and he wasn't sent for a scan. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli brushed off ongoing fitness speculation but was one of several batters to be caught behind the wicket during an intra-squad simulation at the WACA.

After three days of intense net sessions, India stepped up their preparations a week before the series opener at Optus Stadium. The XI that took the field featured most of their key players, while the opposition consisted largely of fringe and India A players. KL Rahul partnering with Jaiswal

In a possible indication that he might be called upon to open the batting should captain Rohit Sharma miss the first Test, Rahul partnered with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top. Rahul appeared in good touch, handling short-pitched bowling well until he was struck on the right elbow by a rising delivery from Prasidh Krishna. The blow left him wincing in pain, and he was forced to leave the field for medical attention.

Jaiswal started with aggression, hitting a boundary through the covers, but fell for 15, nicking a ball to second slip. Kohli, who has reportedly undergone scans recently, looked sharp early on, playing a couple of elegant shots through the covers. However, like Jaiswal, he too fell for 15, edging a delivery from Mukesh Kumar to second slip before spending around 30 minutes in the nets.