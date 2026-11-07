Agniveer cricketer Jayant Goyat: The story of Services' Ranji Trophy talent

An Agniveer in the Indian Air Force, Jayant Goyat is building a cricketing career with Services and hoping to play for India. The 21-year-old all-rounder from Haryana’s Bhiwani marked an important step in that journey with his maiden five-wicket haul during Delhi vs Services Ranji Trophy match concluded on Thursday at the Air Force Complex Ground in Palam.

The breakthrough came on Day 3, in his 12th first-class appearance. For a player who began primarily as a batter and now identifies bowling as his stronger suit, it offered evidence of his growing ability to take responsibility with the ball.

His five wickets helped Services bowl Delhi out for 344, although the hosts secured a 78-run first-innings lead. The November 2–5 match eventually ended in a draw, with Delhi retaining the first-innings advantage.

How did an Air Force Agniveer reach the Ranji Trophy? Goyat played his age-group cricket for Haryana and represented India under-19 before moving to Services. Players he knew there helped him stay in touch with the set-up. A trial led to selection in 2024, and he is now in his third season. “I knew some local players in Services. I went for a trial and was selected,” he told reporters during conversations on Day 2 and Day 3 of the Delhi match. Recruited into the Indian Air Force under the Agnipath scheme, Goyat is pursuing his cricket through Services while continuing his military service.

His breakthrough also coincided with the Union Cabinet’s approval of an optional two-year second engagement for the 75 per cent of Agniveers not selected for regular service after their initial four years. Subsequent regular enrolment remains subject to selection criteria. Goyat welcomed the decision. “It’s a good thing. It will really help us grow and advance in our careers,” he told reporters after stumps on Day 3. How did his father shape his cricket? Goyat’s first coach was his father, Dr Wazir Singh Goyat, a former fast bowler who was in Haryana’s Ranji Trophy squad during Kapil Dev’s last season. His father did not get to make his Ranji debut, but helped his son pursue a cricketing career.

A physical education professor in Bhiwani who works in sports science, Wazir provided both coaching and the freedom to choose. Jayant, who stands 6 ft 4 in, is an inch taller than his father. “My father never pushed me to play cricket. He let me do what I wanted. I wanted to play cricket, and he supported me a lot,” Goyat said. That support mattered during a difficult stretch in his age-group career. After three or four successive matches for Haryana without performing well, Goyat considered giving up. “At one point, I said I was quitting cricket. He pushed me to keep going, and then my team started performing well,” he recalled.

His father’s encouragement could be as simple as offering his favourite food. “On that occasion, he motivated me by giving me my favourite food,” Goyat said. How did a top-order batter become a bowling all-rounder? Goyat’s early progress owed much to his batting. He credits a 129 while chasing in the Challenger Trophy with helping him earn selection for India under-19. He was also among the standbys for the 2024 Under-19 World Cup. “I was mainly a batter before making the Services team,” he said. He has opened the batting and played at No. 3, including in the inter-Services tournament. He now regards bowling as his stronger discipline, while retaining the ambition to contribute in both departments. His idol is former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

For Services head coach Lieutenant Colonel A P Singh, Goyat’s batting provides flexibility in team selection and useful runs down the order. “Jayant gives us an extra edge because he bats well. If he contributes 20, 25 or 30 runs down the order, that is always valuable for any side,” Singh said. What did the Delhi five-wicket haul reveal? Palam demanded patience from Goyat. He described the surface as slow and flat, with little encouragement for a fast bowler. Services often rely heavily on spin in such conditions, limiting his bowling role. “Last year, I played six matches. Here, we mostly use spinners, so I do not have much of a role,” he said.

Against Delhi, the challenge was to keep landing the ball in testing areas through spells that required extra effort. “It is a very good feeling. It is my first five-wicket haul. The wicket is slow and flat, so I had to put in extra effort. I did that and got the results,” he said. Singh saw the spell as a sign that Goyat was absorbing the demands of first-class cricket. The team’s message had been to maintain discipline and allow wickets to come through sustained pressure. “As a youngster full of enthusiasm, there is a tendency to go looking for wickets. That is when you can leak runs without getting a wicket,” Singh said. “The plan was to keep bowling in good areas.”

Goyat later told his coach that the team-meeting advice had worked. For Singh, applying that lesson in a demanding game was a significant part of the youngster’s development. How are Services managing his workload and pace? Goyat prefers to bowl back of a length and hit the pitch hard. He believes he can add pace to the 134–135 kmph he clocked at the under-19 level. His training with the Services strength and conditioning staff focuses on building strength, particularly in the lower body. He has had one major injury, an ankle ligament tear in 2021. “The main focus is on building strength, particularly in the lower body. The more strength training I do, the better it is,” he said.

Singh oversees the workload programme managed by the strength and conditioning coach, with rest central to keeping Goyat ready to bat and bowl. “We make sure he gets ample rest and that his workload is managed at all times so he can perform at his best during matches,” the coach said. Services also take account of how he feels after bowling. Singh had asked him to pad up during the Delhi match as a possible nightwatchman, although the captain eventually decided not to send him in. Goyat has performed that role successfully before. What is Goyat like away from the contest? Singh’s assessment extends beyond wickets and runs. He sees a cheerful player who contributes to the team environment and does not allow setbacks to overwhelm him.

“He is always happy and creates a good environment in the team. He does not get bogged down easily,” Singh said. “Attitude is a big thing, and that is what we look for in players.” There has already been interest from the Indian Premier League: Goyat said Chennai Super Kings called him for a trial last year, but he could not attend. His immediate development, however, remains tied to learning through competitive cricket and expanding his bowling skills. He also said that red-ball cricket remained the toughest format because it tested a player’s patience and skills. “He is an exciting talent, and we are grooming him for the next level,” Singh said. The coach identified continued work on his bowling, new variations and regular competitive cricket as the next steps.