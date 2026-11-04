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DDCA seeks venue change for India-Sri Lanka ODI over pollution concerns

A sand-based outfield is being laid and the work will go on for the next three months

India cricket team at Asian Games 2026
India cricket team
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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The opening One-Day International between India and Sri Lanka slated to be played in the national capital on December 13 is likely to be moved out due to pollution and outfield revamp.

With pollution at its peak in the months of November and December being a major factor, the Delhi and District Cricket Association has requested the BCCI to move the game out of Delhi also because of the outfield work currently underway at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

A sand-based outfield is being laid and the work will go on for the next three months.

"Pollution is a major factor and then there is renovation work going on. So we have requested the BCCI to move the game out of Delhi," a DDCA source told PTI.

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in December.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :India vs Sri LankaCricket News

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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