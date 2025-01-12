Key takeaways from BCCI review meeting ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

In a crucial meeting on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reviewed India’s underwhelming performance during their recent tour of Australia. The meeting, which lasted over two hours, included discussions with under-pressure captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir. The BCCI decided against making any hasty decisions following the team’s disappointing results, which were largely attributed to the poor form of senior players.

No Immediate Decisions Amidst Pressure

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir not too happy with Rohit Sharma's retirement U-turn? The meeting took place at a five-star facility in Mumbai and was attended by BCCI President Roger Binny and secretary-elect Devajit Saikia, in addition to Rohit and Gambhir. A source familiar with the discussions revealed that while there was a detailed review of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy performance, no immediate decisions would be made. The source stated, "There was a detailed discussion on the Border Gavaskar Trophy performance and what went wrong, but do not expect a hurried decision from the new BCCI administration."

India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3, marking the first time in a decade that they had surrendered the prestigious series to Australia. Their loss also led to their elimination from the World Test Championship final. With the Champions Trophy scheduled in just six weeks, the BCCI felt that any rash decisions could negatively affect both the team and the support staff.

Rohit and Kohli’s Futures Under Scrutiny

Rohit Sharma, who faced heavy criticism for his lackluster batting performance in Australia, was particularly under the spotlight. The 37-year-old managed only 31 runs during the series, prompting him to drop himself from the fifth and final Test. His future in the Test squad, particularly for the upcoming five-match series against England in June, remains uncertain. Similarly, Virat Kohli’s position is also being questioned, though he is believed to be in a slightly stronger position after scoring a century in the opening Test in Perth.

Future of Senior Players in the Balance

While a final decision on Rohit and Kohli’s Test careers will be made after the Champions Trophy, their performance in the tournament will heavily influence the BCCI's direction for the team. There are also new directives in place for players, with the BCCI mandating that they provide valid medical reasons for skipping matches. Additionally, senior players committed to red-ball cricket will be expected to participate in domestic engagements, including the Ranji Trophy.