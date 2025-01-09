India vs England T20 series full schedule, squads and live streaming

Reigning T20 World Champions Team India are set to begin their T20 roster with a 5-match series against England at home, with the first match scheduled to be played on January 22, 2025. While the Indian squad for the T20 and ODI series against England hasn't yet been announced, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the selection committee will soon announce the squad for the same. While the ODI squad will be a little difficult to interpret, the squad for the T20Is will be a little easier to figure out, with Suryakumar Yadav likely to remain the skipper for the side that has done well in the shortest format of the game recently.

The T20Is could also prove to be a good platform for both the youngsters and experienced players to audition for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy as well. With India aiming to win another ICC trophy this year, players would put their best foot forward in the white-ball series to try and secure a spot in the final squad for the tournament.

India vs England T20I venues:

Kolkata

Chennai

Rajkot

Pune

Mumbai

India vs Engand T20 squads:

India T20 squad vs England: TBA England T20 squad for India tour: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Philip Salt, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood

India vs Engand T20 series schedule, live telecast and streaming details - When does the India vs England T20 series start? The India vs England T20 series will kick off on January 22, Wednesday. What time will the toss be held during the India vs England T20 series? The toss for the India vs England T20 series will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What are the match timings for the India vs England T20 series? The T20 matches between India and England will start at 7:00 pm IST. Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England T20 series live in India?

The India vs England T20 series will be broadcast live on Star Sports networks in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of the India vs England T20 series in India?

The live streaming of the India vs England T20 series will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.