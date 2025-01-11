IND vs ENG: Mohd Shami returns as Team India announce T20 squad

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shami has not donned the Indian jersey since the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, following which he was sidelined due to an ankle injury requiring surgery.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 8:58 PM IST
India’s seasoned fast bowler, Mohammed Shami, returns to international cricket as Team India announce the T20 squad for the upcoming five-match T20 series against England, starting January 22. Suryakumar Yadav leads the side with Axar Patel made the vice-captain of the team. The squad for the ODis has not yet been announced with the BCCi reportedly asking for more time for the same.  Shami returning after long injury haul  Shami has not donned the Indian jersey since the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, following which he was sidelined due to an ankle injury requiring surgery. The 34-year-old pacer, who recently returned to competitive cricket, has featured in the Ranji Trophy, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and is currently playing in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
 
Despite his recovery, Shami missed India’s recent tour of Australia due to a knee issue. In a statement released by the BCCI on December 23, the medical team confirmed that his knee was not yet ready to handle the intensity of bowling at the highest level, which led to his exclusion from the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, after further assessment and rehabilitation, Shami has been declared fit to play in the upcoming T20 series.
 
INDIA'S T20I SQUAD VS ENGLAND: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep SIngh, Mohd Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel.
 
First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

