Gautam Gambhir not too happy with Rohit Sharma's retirement U-turn?

Rohit Sharma's decision to sit out of the fifth India vs Australia Test sparked widespread speculation about whether the India captain's career in Test cricket was coming to an end. Having struggled with form in the three previous Tests, his choice to drop himself from a must-win final match in Sydney raised questions. However, on the second day of the Sydney Test, Rohit addressed the growing rumors by stating in an interview that he had simply 'stood down' for the game and was not retiring from Test cricket.

The incident led to even more speculation, with reports shedding light on what transpired in the Indian dressing room after the fourth Test in Melbourne, which began on Boxing Day. According to a report, Rohit had already decided to retire after the Melbourne Test. However, he was reportedly persuaded to change his mind by his 'well-wishers'. A source quoted in the Times of India revealed, “Rohit had made up his mind after MCG. Had his well-wishers from the outside not forced him to change his mind, we could have well seen another retirement in Australia.” Gambhir unhappy with Rohit's retirement U-turn?

The report further suggested that Rohit’s sudden U-turn on his retirement decision did not sit well with India’s coach, Gautam Gambhir. Before the Sydney Test, Gambhir had avoided commenting on Rohit’s future in the playing XI, leaving his position uncertain. This ambiguity added to the ongoing tension around Rohit’s place in the team.

During the Sydney Test, Rohit appeared determined to set the record straight. Addressing the rumors surrounding his future, he said that no external influence could determine when he would retire from Test cricket. “I don't believe in what will happen in five months. I want to focus on the present. This decision is not a retirement decision. I am not going to move away from the game. But, for this game, I am out because I am not scoring with the bat," Rohit explained. He also stressed that his decision was based on his current form and the fact that he had not been scoring runs, but he remained confident about his future in the game.

Rohit also took a pragmatic stance, acknowledging the passage of time in his career. “I have played this game for so long. Nobody from outside can decide when I should go, or sit out or lead the team. I am a sensible, matured, father of two. I know what I want in life,” he said, reinforcing that his decision was his own, based on a realistic understanding of his performance and future in cricket.

This incident, where Rohit stood firm despite the pressure, exemplified his resilience and self-belief in navigating the challenges of international cricket.