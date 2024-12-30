India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 4th Test Day 5: Live action begins at 4:30 AM IST today

The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in Melbourne entered the fifth and final day , i.e. Monday, December 30. While the scorecard, where Australia still have one wicket left with a lead of 333 heading into the last day, might suggest the hosts have the game in the bag, the way modern-day Test cricket has unfolded in recent years means all three results, Win and loss for either teams and draw, are still on the table.

The hosts, Australia, would try to extend their lead past 350 and then dismiss all ten Indian batters on the final day to head into the last Test of the series in Sydney with a 2-1 lead. On the other hand, India would need to play smart cricket to save the Test. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team must first aim to get the last Australian wicket as soon as possible and then approach the chase with an aggressive intent, at least initially, before even considering playing for a draw. A win would not only help India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also boost their chances of qualifying for the WTC final.

Earlier, India started the day on 358 for 9 and added 11 more runs before Lyon dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy on 114, bowling India out for 369 and giving Australia a crucial 105-run lead in the first innings. India responded strongly with the ball, reducing Australia to 91 for 6. However, a resilient fightback from the Australian lower order, combined with a few dropped catches, saw the hosts end the day on 228 for 9 with a lead of 333. Nathan Lyon (41) and Scott Boland (10) will resume batting when play begins on day five.

Australia 2nd Inning 228-9 (82 ov) CRR:2.78 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Sam Konstas b J Bumrah 8 18 1 0 44.44 Usman Khawaja b M Siraj 21 65 2 0 32.31 Marnus Labuschagne lbw b M Siraj 70 139 3 1 50.36 Steven Smith c R Pant b M Siraj 13 41 1 0 31.71 Travis Head c N K Reddy b J Bumrah 1 2 0 0 50 Mitchell Marsh c R Pant b J Bumrah 0 4 0 0 0 Alex Carey (WK) b J Bumrah 2 7 0 0 28.57 Pat Cummins (C) c R Sharma b R Jadeja 41 90 4 0 45.56 Mitchell Starc runout (R Pant / N K Reddy) 5 13 0 0 38.46 Nathan Lyon Not out 41 54 5 0 75.93 Scott Boland Not out 10 65 1 0 15.38 Extras 16 (b 0, Ib 9, w 1, nb 6, p 0) Total 228 (9 wkts, 82 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 24 7 56 4 4 2.33 Akash Deep 17 4 53 0 1 3.12 Mohammed Siraj 22 4 66 3 0 3 Ravindra Jadeja 14 2 33 1 1 2.36 Nitish Kumar Reddy 1 0 4 0 0 4 Washington Sundar 4 0 7 0 0 1.75

India 1st Inning 369-10 (119.3 ov) CRR:3.09 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal runout (A Carey / P Cummins) 82 118 11 1 69.49 Rohit Sharma (C) c SM Boland b P Cummins 3 5 0 0 60 KL Rahul b P Cummins 24 42 3 0 57.14 Virat Kohli c A Carey b SM Boland 36 86 4 0 41.86 Akash Deep c NM Lyon b SM Boland 0 13 0 0 0 Rishabh Pant (WK) c NM Lyon b SM Boland 28 37 3 0 75.68 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b NM Lyon 17 51 3 0 33.33 Nitish Kumar Reddy c Starc b Lyon 114 189 11 1 60.34 Washington Sundar c S Smith b NM Lyon 50 162 1 0 30.86 Jasprit Bumrah c U Khawaja b P Cummins 0 3 0 0 0 Mohammed Siraj Not out 4 15 0 0 26.67 Extras 11 (b 0, Ib 2, w 5, nb 4, p 0) Total 369 (10 wkts, 119.3 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Mitchell Starc 25 2 86 0 3 3.44 Pat Cummins 29 6 89 3 0 3.10 Scott Boland 27 7 57 3 0 2.11 Nathan Lyon 28.3 4 96 3 0 3.40 Mitchell Marsh 7 1 28 0 1 4 Travis Head 3 0 11 0 0 3.67

Australia 1st Inning SCORECARD 474-10 (122.4 ov) CRR:3.86 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Sam Konstas lbw b R Jadeja 60 65 6 2 92.31 Usman Khawaja c KL Rahul b J Bumrah 57 121 6 0 47.11 Marnus Labuschagne c V Kohli b W Sundar 72 145 7 0 49.66 Steven Smith b A Deep 140 197 13 3 71.07 Travis Head b J Bumrah 0 7 0 0 0 Mitchell Marsh c R Pant b J Bumrah 4 13 1 0 30.77 Alex Carey (WK) c R Pant b A Deep 31 41 0 1 75.61 Pat Cummins (C) c N K Reddy b R Jadeja 49 63 7 0 77.78 Mitchell Starc b R Jadeja 15 36 0 1 41.67 Nathan Lyon lbw b J Bumrah 13 18 1 0 72.22 Scott Boland Not out 6 36 0 0 16.67 Extras 27 (b 0, Ib 11, w 10, nb 6, p 0) Total 474 (10 wkts, 122.4 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 28.4 9 99 4 3 3.45 Mohammed Siraj 23 3 122 0 0 5.3 Akash Deep 26 8 94 2 2 3.62 Ravindra Jadeja 23 4 78 3 0 3.39 Nitish Kumar Reddy 7 0 21 0 0 3 Washington Sundar 15 2 49 1 1 3.27

Day five of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Day five of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

