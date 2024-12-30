India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 4th Test Day 5: Live action begins at 4:30 AM IST today

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
4th Test Day 5 | IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Will Australia declare overnight or give India a target in excess of 350? stay tuned for all the latest update here
|Australia 2nd Inning
|228-9 (82 ov) CRR:2.78
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sam Konstas
|b J Bumrah
|8
|18
|1
|0
|44.44
|Usman Khawaja
|b M Siraj
|21
|65
|2
|0
|32.31
|Marnus Labuschagne
|lbw b M Siraj
|70
|139
|3
|1
|50.36
|Steven Smith
|c R Pant b M Siraj
|13
|41
|1
|0
|31.71
|Travis Head
|c N K Reddy b J Bumrah
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50
|Mitchell Marsh
|c R Pant b J Bumrah
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Carey (WK)
|b J Bumrah
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|Pat Cummins (C)
|c R Sharma b R Jadeja
|41
|90
|4
|0
|45.56
|Mitchell Starc
|runout (R Pant / N K Reddy)
|5
|13
|0
|0
|38.46
|Nathan Lyon
|Not out
|41
|54
|5
|0
|75.93
|Scott Boland
|Not out
|10
|65
|1
|0
|15.38
|Extras
|16 (b 0, Ib 9, w 1, nb 6, p 0)
|Total
|228 (9 wkts, 82 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|24
|7
|56
|4
|4
|2.33
|Akash Deep
|17
|4
|53
|0
|1
|3.12
|Mohammed Siraj
|22
|4
|66
|3
|0
|3
|Ravindra Jadeja
|14
|2
|33
|1
|1
|2.36
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Washington Sundar
|4
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1.75
|India 1st Inning
|369-10 (119.3 ov) CRR:3.09
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|runout (A Carey / P Cummins)
|82
|118
|11
|1
|69.49
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c SM Boland b P Cummins
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60
|KL Rahul
|b P Cummins
|24
|42
|3
|0
|57.14
|Virat Kohli
|c A Carey b SM Boland
|36
|86
|4
|0
|41.86
|Akash Deep
|c NM Lyon b SM Boland
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c NM Lyon b SM Boland
|28
|37
|3
|0
|75.68
|Ravindra Jadeja
|lbw b NM Lyon
|17
|51
|3
|0
|33.33
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|c Starc b Lyon
|114
|189
|11
|1
|60.34
|Washington Sundar
|c S Smith b NM Lyon
|50
|162
|1
|0
|30.86
|Jasprit Bumrah
|c U Khawaja b P Cummins
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mohammed Siraj
|Not out
|4
|15
|0
|0
|26.67
|Extras
|11 (b 0, Ib 2, w 5, nb 4, p 0)
|Total
|369 (10 wkts, 119.3 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mitchell Starc
|25
|2
|86
|0
|3
|3.44
|Pat Cummins
|29
|6
|89
|3
|0
|3.10
|Scott Boland
|27
|7
|57
|3
|0
|2.11
|Nathan Lyon
|28.3
|4
|96
|3
|0
|3.40
|Mitchell Marsh
|7
|1
|28
|0
|1
|4
|Travis Head
|3
|0
|11
|0
|0
|3.67
|Australia 1st Inning SCORECARD
|474-10 (122.4 ov) CRR:3.86
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sam Konstas
|lbw b R Jadeja
|60
|65
|6
|2
|92.31
|Usman Khawaja
|c KL Rahul b J Bumrah
|57
|121
|6
|0
|47.11
|Marnus Labuschagne
|c V Kohli b W Sundar
|72
|145
|7
|0
|49.66
|Steven Smith
|b A Deep
|140
|197
|13
|3
|71.07
|Travis Head
|b J Bumrah
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell Marsh
|c R Pant b J Bumrah
|4
|13
|1
|0
|30.77
|Alex Carey (WK)
|c R Pant b A Deep
|31
|41
|0
|1
|75.61
|Pat Cummins (C)
|c N K Reddy b R Jadeja
|49
|63
|7
|0
|77.78
|Mitchell Starc
|b R Jadeja
|15
|36
|0
|1
|41.67
|Nathan Lyon
|lbw b J Bumrah
|13
|18
|1
|0
|72.22
|Scott Boland
|Not out
|6
|36
|0
|0
|16.67
|Extras
|27 (b 0, Ib 11, w 10, nb 6, p 0)
|Total
|474 (10 wkts, 122.4 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|28.4
|9
|99
|4
|3
|3.45
|Mohammed Siraj
|23
|3
|122
|0
|0
|5.3
|Akash Deep
|26
|8
|94
|2
|2
|3.62
|Ravindra Jadeja
|23
|4
|78
|3
|0
|3.39
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|7
|0
|21
|0
|0
|3
|Washington Sundar
|15
|2
|49
|1
|1
|3.27
First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 3:25 AM IST