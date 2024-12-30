Business Standard

Will India qualify for the WTC final 2025 after defeat in Melbourne vs AUS?

If India manages to win the final Test of the ongoing series vs Australia in Sydney, they will finish with 55.26 percentage points and will need Sri Lanka to beat Australia by 2-0

Australia made a game out of a Test match, which headed to a draw after the second session, and took 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series, also called Border-Gavaskar Trophy, after winning the 4th Test against India at Melbourne Cricket Ground. 
 
While the Indian team still have a chance to qualify for the final at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 1, 2025, it all hinges on a win in Sydney and how Sri Lanka turn-up against against Australia at home.   ICC WTC 2023-25 points table and team rankings 
Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn NR Points PCT
1 South Africa (Q) 11 7 3 1 0 88 66.67%
2 Australia 16 10 4 2 0 118 62.11%
3 India 18 9 7 2 0 114 52.77%
4 New Zealand 14 7 7 0 0 81 48.21%
5 Sri Lanka 11 5 6 0 0 60 45.45%
6 England 22 11 10 1 0 114 43.18%
7 Bangladesh 12 4 8 0 0 45 31.25%
8 Pakistan 11 4 7 0 0 40 30.30%
9 West Indies 11 2 7 2 0 32 24.24%
 
 
 
Here's how India can still qualify for the WTC final 2025
 
If India wins in Sydney
 
If India manages to win the final Test of the ongoing series vs Australia in Sydney, they will finish with 55.26 percentage points and will need Sri Lanka to beat Australia by 2-0 if they want to play the WTC 2023-25 final against South Africa.
 
If India draw or lose in Sydney
 
A draw or loss in Sydney will see India eliminated from the WTC final race regardless of the Australia vs Sri Lanka series final result.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

