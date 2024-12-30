Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 11:46 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / No spike on snicko! Jaiswal's controversial dismissal sparks drama over DRS

No spike on snicko! Jaiswal's controversial dismissal sparks drama over DRS

Despite the conflicting evidence, third umpire Sharfuuddoula overturned the on-field decision, declaring Jaiswal out.

Controversy erupts over Jaiswal’s dismissal on final day of India vs Australia Test

Controversy erupts over Jaiswal’s dismissal on final day of India vs Australia Test | WATCH VIDEO

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On the fifth and final day of the India vs Australia fourth Test, the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal sparked controversy, dividing players and fans over the Decision Review System (DRS). Battling hard to keep India in the game, Jaiswal lost patience and attempted to hook a bouncer from Pat Cummins. The ball appeared to glance off the shoulder of his bat and was caught by Alex Carey—or so the Australian players believed.
 
On-field umpire Joel Wilson, however, gave Jaiswal not out. Convinced of an edge, the Australians opted for a review. The drama unfolded as replays showed a visible deflection, with the ball seemingly making contact with both bat and glove. However, these observations were in two dimensions. Real-Time Snicko (RTS), often relied upon by the third umpire for conclusive evidence, showed a flat line as the ball passed the bat.
 
 
Despite the conflicting evidence, third umpire Sharfuuddoula overturned the on-field decision, declaring Jaiswal out. The decision left Jaiswal visibly frustrated, a sentiment echoed by Indian fans both at the ground and across social media.   

Also Read

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 live cricket score

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 4th Test Day 5: Aussies smell victory, just 2 wickets away for a win

Australia

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Will India draw the Boxing Day Test in MCG today?

India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 witness record crowd in a Boxing Day Test

IND vs AUS: MCG attendance record shattered in historic Boxing Day Test

Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS - Bumrah taught Konstas Test cricket's challenges: Simon Katich

Highest successful run chase at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia

What is highest successful run-chase at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Tests?

 
Fans divided as tensions rise
 
The atmosphere at the Melbourne Cricket Ground became electric as the crowd split into two factions. Australian fans erupted in celebration, gleefully waving goodbye to Jaiswal, while Indian supporters responded with loud boos and thumbs-down gestures.
 
Reporters at the ground described the palpable tension. “The Australian fans were jubilant, while the Indian fans were clearly unhappy, expressing their disapproval loudly.”
 
Jaiswal’s reluctant departure added to the spectacle, his frustration evident as he walked off amidst a cacophony of cheers and jeers. The incident not only shifted the momentum of the match but also added another layer of drama to an already intense contest.
 
India’s survival hopes fade
 
With Washington Sundar and the tailenders left to face the music, India’s chances of saving the Test appeared increasingly slim. Twenty-one overs still needed to be survived, and the second new ball was just eight overs away. The challenge ahead seemed insurmountable for the remaining two batters.

More From This Section

Sunil Gavaskars, Sunil, Gavaskars

India missed opportunity, tough task to win Boxing Day Test: Gavaskar

Mitchell Starc

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 - If I've to bowl 20 overs, I'll bowl 20: Starc

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen

PAK vs SA: Pakistan goes down in a thriller as Proteas seal WTC final spot

WTC 2023-25 Points Table

WTC points table: South Africa through to final; India, Australia chances

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IND vs AUS: My aim is to become a complete all-rounder, says Nitish Reddy

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon