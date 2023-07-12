Home / Cricket / News / Mayank Agarwal eyes heaps of runs, stays positive about India comeback

Mayank Agarwal eyes heaps of runs, stays positive about India comeback

The Karnataka right-hander will have to play the waiting game to make his return. Mayank last played for India against Sri Lanka in the Day-Night Test in March 2022 at Bengaluru

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal holds up his bat as he reacts after scoring a double century on the second day of the first cricket test match against Bangladesh, in Indore. Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 3:25 PM IST
From a team perspective it made sense when Rohit Sharma emphasised the need for India to have a left-hander in their top-order, while welcoming Yashasvi Jaiswal to the opener's slot for the Test series against West Indies.

But the statement might just have come as a jolt to a few other aspiring openers. Mayank Agarwal is one of them.

Now, the Karnataka right-hander will have to play the waiting game to make his return. Mayank last played for India against Sri Lanka in the Day-Night Test in March 2022 at Bengaluru.

However, positivity has not ebbed out of the 32-year-old.

"See, I am somebody who does not think too much about it. I have been dealt a hand and I don't have much control on what hand I have been dealt with. But I really want to put in everything from my side.

"On every given opportunity, I want to go out there, score runs and win games. Whatever has to come its way, it will come," said Mayank.

When a player is aiming to make a comeback to the national side, he will have to amass a mountain of runs. Failure, even in one innings, is hardly an option.

Mayank was aware of the task ahead, but remained unfazed.

"I don't look at it as pressure, as I look at it as opportunity. Like I said, wherever I play, whichever tournament I play I want to go and get runs. I am somebody who I can ask myself some tough questions over the years.

"I play with a lot of intensity. I am a very intense character. But off the field I am relaxed. I know how to switch off with the Vipasana (a breathing exercise) and as you said being a father also adds a bit to it," he said.

Runs have rarely dried up for Mayank in domestic circuit either.

The opener had scored 990 runs in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, and he started the current term with two fifties for South Zone against North Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinals.

Mayank was pretty chuffed about it too.

"I am very happy with the way I am batting through the last domestic season. I am glad that I am able to pile on runs on tough tracks.

"It is something that I am proud of. Even in the semifinals (Duleep Trophy) we were in a spot of bother and getting those runs was nice as the wicket was not the easiest. It definitely feels very good to put in a match winning contribution," he said.

Mayank could not start the Duleep Trophy final on a bright note, getting out for 28 off 47 balls.

But for him, winning the Duleep Trophy is as important as achieving his personal targets.

"It is of utmost importance. For me, as a player I play to win and that is the intensity I play with and all of us are putting in the hard yards.

"The semifinal game was very tight and you could see that winning that match meant a lot for everyone. We are going to go all out and try our best to win the final," he signed off.

Topics :Mayank AgarwalIndia cricket teamIndian CricketTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 3:25 PM IST

