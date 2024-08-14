Morne Morkel to be India bowling coach: Full list of Gambhir support staff

Former South African cricketer Morne Morkel has been appointed as Team India's new bowling coach. According to Cricbuzz, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the news of his appointment.



"Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed bowling coach of the senior India men's team," Jay Shah told PTI.

Morkel's tenure would start from September 1, 2024.

Support Staff Under Gautam Gambhir:

Head Coach: Gautam Gambhir Assistant Coach: Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate Bowling Coach: Morne Morkel



Fielding Coach: T Dilip





Morne Morkel international career stats



Format Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w Test Matches 2006-2018 86 160 2749.4 605 8550 309 6/23 9/110 27.66 3.1 53.3 8 0 One-Day Internationals 2007-2018 117 114 960 47 4761 188 5/21 5/21 25.32 4.95 30.6 2 0 Twenty20 Internationals 2007-2017 44 44 158.4 3 1191 47 4/17 4/17 25.34 7.5 20.2 0 0 Morkel would bring loads of experience in fast bowling with him to the Indian side who possess some of the world's most lethal bowlers.

*source:espncricinfoMorne Morkel has been working with Gautam Gambhir in the past as well with the Proteas bowler being Gambhir's go to bowler during their Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) days. The duo also worked together in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coaching staff after which they went their different ways.

Morkel had previously worked as the bowling coach for Pakistan during last year’s ODI World Cup in India, but he stepped down from the role months before his contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was due to end.

Gambhir’s coaching staff also includes assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate. T Dilip, who was part of the previous coaching team under Rahul Dravid, will remain as the fielding coach.

Morkel is taking the Team India bowling job from the outgoing Paras Mhambrey.