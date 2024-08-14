Morne Morkel to be India bowling coach: Full list of Gambhir support staff

"Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed bowling coach of the senior India men's team," Jay Shah told PTI.
Fielding Coach: T Dilip
Morne Morkel international career stats
|Format
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|5w
|10w
|Test Matches
|2006-2018
|86
|160
|2749.4
|605
|8550
|309
|6/23
|9/110
|27.66
|3.1
|53.3
|8
|0
|One-Day Internationals
|2007-2018
|117
|114
|960
|47
|4761
|188
|5/21
|5/21
|25.32
|4.95
|30.6
|2
|0
|Twenty20 Internationals
|2007-2017
|44
|44
|158.4
|3
|1191
|47
|4/17
|4/17
|25.34
|7.5
|20.2
|0
|0
Morne Morkel has been working with Gautam Gambhir in the past as well with the Proteas bowler being Gambhir's go to bowler during their Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) days. The duo also worked together in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coaching staff after which they went their different ways.
Morkel had previously worked as the bowling coach for Pakistan during last year’s ODI World Cup in India, but he stepped down from the role months before his contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was due to end.
Gambhir’s coaching staff also includes assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate. T Dilip, who was part of the previous coaching team under Rahul Dravid, will remain as the fielding coach.