Buchi Babu cricket tournament 2024 schedule, teams, format and history

The Buchi Babu All India Invitation Cricket Tournament, also known as the Buchi Babu tournament, is set to return in 2024 after a six-year hiatus. The domestic red ball tournament was first played in 1909 and was considered the biggest domestic tournament in India before the introduction of the Ranji Trophy in 1934. Legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Srikkanth, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Sourav Ganguly have also featured in the tournament.
The 2024 edition will begin on August 15 and will feature big names like India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Sarfaraz Khan.
History of the Buchi Babu Tournament
The Buchi Babu tournament is named after Mothavarapu Venkata Mahipathi Naidu, also known as Buchi Babu Naidu, a visionary who promoted cricket in the Madras Presidency. His innovative concept of a Madras Presidency match provided a platform for local talent to compete against British players. Tragically, Naidu passed away in 1908, a year before the inaugural tournament, which was subsequently named in his honour. Initially a local club event, the tournament evolved into an invitational competition in the 1960s, solidifying its status in Indian cricket.
2024 Buchi Babu Tournament: Format
Returning after six years, the tournament will follow its traditional red ball four-day format, but with a slightly lighter schedule this time. There are 12 teams divided into four groups of three teams each. Each team will play one match against the other teams in their group, and the eventual four group winners will qualify for the semifinal stage. The winners of the two semifinals will compete in the final to decide the ultimate champion. The winning team will receive a prize of Rs 3 lakh, while the runners-up will be awarded Rs 2 lakh.
Full List of Teams in Their Respective Groups
|Groups
|Teams
|Group A
|
Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Hyderabad
|Group B
|
Railways, Gujarat and TNCA President’s XI
|Group C
|
Mumbai, Haryana and TNCA XI
|Group D
|
Jammu & Kashmir, Chattisgarh and Baroda
2024 Buchi Babu cricket Tournament Schedule
The 2024 edition of the Buchi Babu tournament is set to commence on August 15 with group-stage matches. The semifinal matches will begin on September 1, while the final is scheduled for September 8.
According to an official statement from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) Secretary RI Palani, the league stages of the tournament will be hosted across Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Salem, and Natham. The first semifinal match is scheduled for Tirunelveli, while the second semifinal and the grand finale will be held in Natham.
Full schedule of 2024 Buchi Babu Tournament
|Match
|Teams
|Date
|Group A (Round 1)
|Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand
|August 15-19
|Group B (Round 1)
|Railways vs Gujarat
|August 15-19
|Group C (Round 1)
|Mumbai vs Haryana
|August 15-19
|Group D (Round 1)
|Jammu and Kashmir vs Chhattisgarh
|August 15-19
|Group A (Round 2)
|Jharkhand vs Hyderabad
|August 21-24
|Group B (Round 2)
|Railways vs TNCA President’s XI
|August 21-24
|Group C (Round 2)
|Haryana vs TNCA XI
|August 21-24
|Group D (Round 2)
|Jammu and Kashmir vs Baroda
|August 21-24
|Group A (Round 3)
|Madhya Pradesh vs Hyderabad
|August 27-30
|Group B (Round 3)
|Gujarat vs TNCA President’s XI
|August 27-30
|Group C (Round 3)
|TNCA XI vs Mumbai
|August 27-30
|Group D (Round 3)
|aroda vs Chhattisgarh
|August 27-30
|Semifinal 1
|Group A Winner vs Group B Winner
|September 2-5
|Semifinal 2
|Group C Winner vs Group D Winner
|September 2-5
|Final
|
Winner S/F 1 vs Winner S/F 2