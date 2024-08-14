Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Duleep Trophy 2024 full schedule, time, format, history, live streaming

In the Duleep Trophy 2024, BCCI has decided to discontinue the zonal format and instead opted for a four-team format. Check Duleep Trophy full schedule and live-streaming details here

Duleep Trophy
Duleep Trophy
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
India’s domestic cricket season is set to begin with the Duleep Trophy 2024 tournament on September 5, 2024. India’s first-class red ball tournament of the year will be played in a new format, with four teams competing for ultimate glory. Established in 1961, the tournament is named after Kumar Shri Duleepsinhji, also known as Duleep, who played cricket for England.

The 2024 edition is expected to be one of the most star-studded, featuring several of India’s regular Test players, including KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, among others.

Duleep Trophy 2024: New Format

The Duleep Trophy was traditionally played in a zonal format, with players from across the nation divided into six zonal teams. However, for the 2024 edition, the BCCI has decided to discontinue the zonal format and instead opted for a four-team format, with the teams named A, B, C, and D. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format without any knockout matches, meaning the team with the most points at the end of the round-robin matches will be crowned the winners.

Duleep Trophy 2024 full schedule

For the 2024 edition of the Duleep Trophy, all four teams will play one match against each other, starting on September 15. The team with the most points will be crowned the winners at the end.

Full Schedule of 2024 Duleep Trophy

Match Date
Team A vs Team B
September 5-September 8
Team C vs Team D
September 5-September 9
Team A vs Team D
September 12-September 15
Team B vs Team C
September 12-September 16
Team A vs Team C
September 19-September 22
Team B vs Team D
September 19-September 23

Duleep Trophy 2024: Statistics

Most Runs

Player Teams Mat Inns Runs
Wasim Jaffer Elite Group B, West Zone 30 54 2545
Vikram Rathour North Zone 25 45 2265
Anshuman Gaekwad West Zone 26 42 2004

Most Wickets

Player Teams Mat Inns Wkts
Narendra Hirwani
Central Zone, Plate Group B
29 45 126 Sairaj Bahutule
Elite Group B, West Zone
30 48 112 B. S. Chandrasekhar South Zone 24 41 99

Duleep Trophy 2024 Full Schedule, Live Timing (IST), Live Streaming in India


When will the Duleep Trophy 2024 begin?

The first match of the Duleep Trophy 2024 is scheduled to begin from Thursday, September 5, 2024.

What will the match timings of the Duleep Trophy 2024 be, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Duleep Trophy 2024 matches will begin at 9 A.M., according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

At what time will the live toss take place during the Duleep Trophy 2024?

The toss of the Duleep Trophy 2024 matches will take place at 8:30 A.M. IST, i.e., 30 minutes before the match begins.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Duleep Trophy 2024 matches in India?

The Duleep Trophy 2024 will be live telecast on Sports 18 Networks in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Duleep Trophy 2024 matches in India?

The Duleep Trophy 2024 will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website in India.


First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

