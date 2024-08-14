Ben Stokes ruled out of England vs Sri Lanka due to torn hamstring

England cricket captain Ben Stokes was ruled out of the upcoming test series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday because of a torn hamstring sustained in a domestic game at the weekend.

The 33-year-old Stokes suffered the injury while batting for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred competition on Sunday, and was later seen on crutches.

Stokes will miss all three tests of England's series against Sri Lanka which begins on Aug. 21.



The allrounder is aiming to return for England's winter test tour of Pakistan," England said in a statement.