Mumbai Indians reveal their new jersey ahead of new WPL 2025 season

Mumbai Indians have unveiled their vibrant new jersey for the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL), blending the rich coastal heritage of Mumbai with a modern flair. The design retains the iconic blue and gold of the franchise while incorporating dynamic coral accents that reflect a fresh and bold direction for the team.

Drawing inspiration from the city's scenic coastline, the jersey features a striking pattern symbolizing the solid rocks along Mumbai’s Arabian Sea shores. This design element represents the team’s unwavering resilience and determination, much like the steadfast coastline that has stood the test of time. It’s a perfect metaphor for the Mumbai Indians' philosophy—strong, enduring, and ever-evolving. Shades of blue intact in Mumbai colours

The team’s signature blue shade reflects its stable foundation and trustworthiness, qualities that have been central to Mumbai Indians’ identity throughout the years. Gold highlights symbolize the franchise's championship ambitions, while the coral accents infuse the jersey with energy, capturing the spirit of renewal and excitement that the 2025 season brings.

With this unique and thoughtfully crafted design, the Mumbai Indians have embraced both their roots and their vision for the future, creating a jersey that stands as a symbol of strength, tradition, and ambition. It marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the team, as they aim for greater glory in the WPL 2025.