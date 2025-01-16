U19 Women's WC: Kirsty McColl thrilled to follow in her sister's footsteps

Scotland’s Kirsty McColl finds motivation and support in her elder sister Megan, a prominent member of the Scotland senior women’s cricket team. Megan, a versatile all-rounder, represented her country in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. Kirsty, 19, grew up in Arbroath, a town on Scotland's east coast, where both sisters honed their skills in local Friday night cricket sessions.

ALSO READ: ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: Full squad list of all 16 nations As the younger sibling, Kirsty always looked up to Megan, aiming to follow in her footsteps. “I just wanted to do the same as Megan and be like her as much as I could,” says Kirsty. Megan, now 24, has faced numerous setbacks, including injuries and selection challenges, which have shaped her into a resilient player. Kirsty has learned from Megan’s experiences, particularly the value of perseverance. “She’s always there for me in my corner,” Kirsty explains. “She’s taught me never to give up. As long as you try your hardest, your time will come.”

Cricketer and a future engineer! In addition to her cricketing career, Kirsty is pursuing a degree in aerospace engineering at Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh. The 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup will be Kirsty’s second appearance in the tournament after playing in the inaugural edition in South Africa. Her debut came under unusual circumstances as she was a late injury replacement for Molly Barbour-Smith. Despite having little preparation time, Kirsty embraced the challenge, saying, “It was pretty intense, being thrown in at the deep end.”

Scotland finished fourth in Group D during the 2023 edition of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, and Kirsty, alongside four other returning players, is eager to improve their performance in 2025. “We just want to showcase our skills,” Kirsty says, aiming to make it out of the group stage this time. “Success isn’t just measured by that; it’s about how we play and grow as a team.”