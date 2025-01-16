ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: Full squad list of all 16 nations

The squads for the highly anticipated ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 are now finalized, with 16 nations selecting their top 15 players to battle it out for the prestigious title. With the tournament set to begin in just four days, the captains gathered at the iconic Petronas Twin Towers for a memorable photograph, marking the start of what promises to be an exciting competition.

Here is a look at the 240 young players aiming to make their mark in Malaysia:

Group A Defending champions India will begin their campaign against the West Indies, led by Niki Prasad, who missed out on last year’s title-winning squad. Hosts Malaysia will look to benefit from home support, while Sri Lanka, who finished fourth in the Asia Cup, will hope to disrupt their plans.

India : Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S

Group B 2023 finalists England will look to improve on their performance, starting with Ireland on opening day. USA will face Pakistan, who finished third in the Super 6 Group 2 two years ago.

England : Abi Norgrove (c), Phoebe Brett, Olivia Brinsden, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Trudy Johnson, Katie Jones, Charlotte Lambert, Eve O’Neill, Davina Perrin, Jemima Spence, Charlotte Stubbs, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Prisha Thanawala, Erin Thomas, Grace Thompson

Group C New Zealand, with five returning players, face a tough opener against South Africa. Nigeria and Samoa, both debutants, will clash on opening day in an exciting encounter for their nations’ cricketing future.

New Zealand : Tash Wakelin (c), Elizabeth Buchanan, Kate Chandler, Sophie Court, Hannah Francis, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Louisa Kotkamp, Ayaan Lambat, Emma McLeod, Hannah O’Connor, Darcy-Rose Prasad, Anika Tauwhare, Anika Todd, Eve Wolland

Group D Australia's five returning players will aim to make an impact, with debutant Caoimhe Bray expected to shine. Bangladesh will face Nepal in the opening round, while Scotland will take on Australia.

Australia : Lucy Hamilton (c), Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Hasrat Gill, Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson

As these 240 young cricketers prepare to showcase their talents on the world stage, all eyes will be on the action in Malaysia as the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 kicks off.