India says 'no' to Pak for Champions Trophy 2025, seeks match relocation

The buzz around the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has taken an intriguing turn. According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) insider speaking to news agency ANI, the Indian team will not be travelling to Pakistan for the event. Instead, the BCCI will request the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their matches to Sri Lanka or Dubai. This decision adds another chapter to the longstanding cricketing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Scheduled to be held in Pakistan from February to March 2025, this tournament faces uncertainty due to the strained relations between the two cricket giants. India has not played in Pakistan since the Asia Cup of 2008, and their last bilateral series was held in India from December 2012 to January 2013. Since then, encounters between the two teams have been limited to ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had floated the idea of hosting all of India’s matches in Lahore, hoping to ease concerns and facilitate participation. However, this proposal has not gained traction with the BCCI.

Addressing India’s stance, a BCCI source told ANI, “India will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. We will ask the ICC to hold our matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka.”

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla echoed the sentiment back in May, emphasising that the Indian team’s participation hinges on the central government’s approval. “In the case of the Champions Trophy, we will do whatever the Government of India tells us to do. We send our team only when the Government of India permits us,” Shukla told ANI.

This situation mirrors last year’s Asia Cup scenario. Initially slated to be held in Pakistan, the PCB had to adopt a hybrid model, hosting India’s matches in Sri Lanka. This arrangement culminated in India clinching the title in Colombo. Although there were murmurs of a similar approach for Pakistan’s participation in the ODI World Cup in India, it never materialised.

As the defending champions of the Champions Trophy, Pakistan had last lifted the trophy in 2017. The build-up to the 2025 edition is sure to be marked by diplomatic manoeuvres and cricketing strategies, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.