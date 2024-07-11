Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / India says 'no' to Pak for Champions Trophy 2025, seeks match relocation

India says 'no' to Pak for Champions Trophy 2025, seeks match relocation

India has not played in Pakistan since the Asia Cup in 2008, and their last bilateral series was held in India from December 2012 to January 2013

india vs pakistan
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The buzz around the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has taken an intriguing turn. According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) insider speaking to news agency ANI, the Indian team will not be travelling to Pakistan for the event. Instead, the BCCI will request the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their matches to Sri Lanka or Dubai. This decision adds another chapter to the longstanding cricketing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Scheduled to be held in Pakistan from February to March 2025, this tournament faces uncertainty due to the strained relations between the two cricket giants. India has not played in Pakistan since the Asia Cup of 2008, and their last bilateral series was held in India from December 2012 to January 2013. Since then, encounters between the two teams have been limited to ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had floated the idea of hosting all of India’s matches in Lahore, hoping to ease concerns and facilitate participation. However, this proposal has not gained traction with the BCCI.

Addressing India’s stance, a BCCI source told ANI, “India will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. We will ask the ICC to hold our matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka.”

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla echoed the sentiment back in May, emphasising that the Indian team’s participation hinges on the central government’s approval. “In the case of the Champions Trophy, we will do whatever the Government of India tells us to do. We send our team only when the Government of India permits us,” Shukla told ANI.

More From This Section

India take series lead over Zimbabwe with all-round show in third T20

Team India gets new head coach: Gautam Gambhir to succeed Rahul Dravid

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Rahul Dravid declines Rs 2.5 crore bonus for 2024 T20 World Cup victory

Chapter closed but not fully: Warner teases return for Champions Trophy


This situation mirrors last year’s Asia Cup scenario. Initially slated to be held in Pakistan, the PCB had to adopt a hybrid model, hosting India’s matches in Sri Lanka. This arrangement culminated in India clinching the title in Colombo. Although there were murmurs of a similar approach for Pakistan’s participation in the ODI World Cup in India, it never materialised.

As the defending champions of the Champions Trophy, Pakistan had last lifted the trophy in 2017. The build-up to the 2025 edition is sure to be marked by diplomatic manoeuvres and cricketing strategies, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Stay tuned to see how this saga unfolds and catch all the latest updates of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Business Standard.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pakistan may be arming its JF-17 jets with nuclear-capable cruise missiles

India vs Pakistan: Who has more nuclear bombs and what is China up to?

IND vs PAK: Akmal apologises for inappropriate comments against Arshdeep

Mumbai Cricket body head Amol Kale dies of cardiac arrest in New York

T20 World Cup 2024: Malik accuses Imad Wasim of deliberately wasting balls

Topics :India vs PakistanICC Champions TrophyIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamBCCIPCBBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story