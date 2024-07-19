Women's Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan Playing 11, live match time, streaming
The IND vs PAK live toss in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will take place at 6:30 PM IST. Star Sports will live telecast the India vs Pakistan match in the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament.
Women's Asia Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan live toss time today Anish Kumar New Delhi
In the second match of the Women's Asia Cup 2024, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla today (July 19). The Indian women's team is a dominant force in Asia, having won three out of the four Women's Asia Cup tournaments.
The tournament has gained importance ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in October. The Women in Blue are the most successful team in the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament, winning 17 out of 20 matches.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Harmanpreet Kaur's team enters the eight-team tournament with a 1-1 draw in the bilateral series against South Africa, while Pakistan was blanked by England 3-0 in a bilateral series played in May.
Women's Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan Playing 11
India Playing 11 Probable: Smriti Mandhana Shafali Verma Jemimah Rodrigues Harmanpreet Kaur (c) Richa Ghosh (wk) Deepti Sharma Pooja Vastrakar Shreyanka Patil Renuka Singh Thakur Asha Shobana Arundhati Reddy
Pakistan Playing 11 Probable: Sidra Ameen Omaima Sohail Muneeba Ali (wk) Nida Dar (c) Najiha Alvi Aliya Riaz Fatima Sana Tuba Hassan Sadia Iqbal Diana Baig Nashra Sandhu
India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Stats in T20s Total Matches Played: 14 India Won: 11 Pakistan Won: 3
Squads of Both Teams
India Squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup: Shafali Verma Smriti Mandhana Jemimah Rodrigues Harmanpreet Kaur (c) Deepti Sharma Uma Chetry (w) S Sajana Pooja Vastrakar Shreyanka Patil Arundhati Reddy Radha Yadav Dayalan Hemalatha Renuka Thakur Singh Richa Ghosh Asha Sobhana
Pakistan Squad for Women's T20 World Cup: Sidra Ameen Gull Feroza Tuba Hassan Muneeba Ali (w) Nida Dar (c) Aliya Riaz Fatima Sana Omaima Sohail Diana Baig Nashra Sandhu Sadia Iqbal Syeda Aroob Shah Najiha Alvi Tasmia Rubab Iram Javed Women's Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan Live Toss Time, Live Match Timings, Live Streaming, and Telecast
When will the India vs Pakistan match in the Women's Asia Cup take place?
The IND vs PAK match in the Women's Asia Cup will take place on July 19, Friday.
What will be the live toss timings of the India vs Pakistan women's Asia Cup match today?
The IND vs PAK live toss in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
At what time will the IND vs PAK live match begin?
The India vs Pakistan live match will begin at 7 PM IST today.
Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Pakistan match in the Women's Asia Cup today?
Star Sports will live telecast the India vs Pakistan match in the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament.
How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs PAK match in the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match on Disney+Hotstar today.