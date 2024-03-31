Home / Cricket / News / PCB to appoint separate foreign coaches for red and white ball: Sources

PCB to appoint separate foreign coaches for red and white ball: Sources

Kirsten, who had earlier coached the Indian team, has been earmarked for the white ball formats while Gillispie is expected to be the head coach of the red-ball side

Haris Rauf, Pakistan cricket team. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint separate foreign coaches for red ball and white ball formats, narrowing down to former Australian pacer Jason Gillispie and ex-South African batter Gary Kirsten as probable candidates for the respective positions, according to sources.

The PCB on Saturday officially issued advertisements for the red ball and white ball coaches' positions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Interested candidates -- foreign and local -- can apply by April 15 and they must have at least five years of experience of coaching a domestic, international or franchise team besides holding a minimum of level two coaching credentials.

It said candidates with a higher level of coaching credentials would be given preference in the appointments.

A PCB source, however, told PTI that though the advertisement has invited applications, the Board has held talks with Kirsten and Gillispie and is keen on them applying so that they can be appointed on a long-term basis.

Kirsten, who had earlier coached the Indian team, has been earmarked for the white ball formats while Gillispie is expected to be the head coach of the red ball side, according to the source.

The source said PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was doing everything by the book and had also informed the Board of governors of all developments.

He has given the advertisement to ensure that whoever is appointed as coaches are given a proper contract and tenure to show their worth and not change at the whims and fancies of any chairman, the source said.

This is the first time after a while that the PCB has issued a proper advertisement for the national team coaching positions. During the tenures of the two previous chairmen -- Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi -- coaches were appointed without any advertisements.

Even before that, former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja appointed foreign consultants with the team without any advertisement.

Also Read

Winning World Cup is within India's reach, says former coach Gary Kirsten

How 'Guru Gary' is using cricket to keep slum kids away from drugs

US says its nuclear missile capsules safe, but toxins lurked: Report

California approves new rules for turning wastewater into drinking water

CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Board announces class 10th, 12th exam dates

IPL 2024 MI vs RR preview: Struggling Mumbai look for happy homecoming

IPL 2024: Who is Mayank Yadav? The god-fearing West Delhi boy from Sonnet

IPL 2024: SRH's Hasaranga ruled out with heel injury, confirms SLC CEO

IPL 2024 CSK vs DC: Shivam Dube a blessing in disguise in Conway's absence

IPL 2024 LIVE CRICKET SCORE DC vs CSK: Pant wins toss and elects to bat first in Vizag

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pakistan cricket teamPakistan Cricket Board

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story