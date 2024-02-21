Home / Cricket / News / Ranchi Test: Bumrah rested; Rahul ruled out, Patidar to get another chance

Ranchi Test: Bumrah rested; Rahul ruled out, Patidar to get another chance

Courtesy of Rahul's unavailability, Rajat Patidar is likely to get another chance, although he has failed in his first two Tests

Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Abhishek Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 10:01 AM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, February 20, released lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah from the Indian Test squad for the fourth match of the five-match series against England. The Test begins on Friday, February 23 in Ranchi.

"The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played recently," the board said in a press release.

Another big development before the fourth Test was the unavailability of KL Rahul, who was ruled out with quadricep muscle pain before the second Test in Vizag. He missed the third Test in Rajkot as well. "His participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness," BCCI added.

Courtesy of Rahul's unavailability, Rajat Patidar is likely to get another chance, although he failed in his first two Tests. He has scored 46 runs in four innings at a lowly average of 11.5.

Mukesh Kumar rejoins

Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad after the Vizag Test, has rejoined the team after he picked up a 10-wicket haul in a Ranji Trophy match against Bihar at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India's updated squad for the 4th Test

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

