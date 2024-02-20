Women's Premier League: Delhi Capitals SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- Delhi Capitals's strengths have been the variety in their bowling line-up. However, their batting is equally strong, having the likes of Lanning, Shafali Varma and Jemmimah Rodriques.
- South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was exceptional the previous season and picked nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul against Gujarat Giants. Kapp was equally good with the bat, averaging 44.25 at a strike rate of 121.23
- Spinner Jess Jonassen and the India bowling duo of Shikha Pandey and Radhav Yadav provide the desired strength to the Delhi Capitals squad.
- Poonam Yadav's strong show in the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy adds another dimension to DC's bowling lineup.
- Despite a strong batting lineup, the Capitals' inability to field enough left-handers could be a disadvantage. Except for Jess Jonassen, DC needs a reliable left-handed hitter who can match up with leg- and left-arm-spinners.
- Their shortcomings were made clear after Amelia Kerr, Saika Ishaque, and Hayley Matthews made things difficult for them in the league and the previous season's championship game.
- Last season, Delhi had the luxury of playing an extra overseas player, but that option was unavailable after they released Tara Norris. The USA pacer picked a five-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2023.
Delhi Capitals squad and players’ salary for WPL 2024 Player Salary Annabel Sutherland Rs 2 crore Aparna Mondal Rs 10 lakh Ashwani Kumari Rs 10 lakh Alice Capsey Rs 75 lakh Arundhati Reddy Rs 30 lakh Jemimah Rodrigues Rs 2.2 crore Jess Jonassen Rs 50 Lakh Laura Harris Rs 45 Lakh Marizanne Kapp Rs 1.5 crore Meg Lanning Rs 1.1 crore Minnu Mani Rs 30 Lakh Poonam Yadav Rs 30 Lakh Radha Yadav Rs 40 lakh Shafali Verma Rs 2 crore Shikha Pandey Rs 60 Lakh Sneha Deepthi Rs 30 Lakh Taniya Bhatia Rs 30 Lakh Titas Sadhu Rs 25 Lakh