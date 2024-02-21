Home / Cricket / News / Women's Premier League: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

Women's Premier League: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

Sciver-Brunt proved invaluable to the Mumbai-based team last season as she amassed 332 runs and claimed ten wickets

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Photo: Sportzpics for WPL
Anish Kumar New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 6:48 AM IST
Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign for the second edition of the Women's Premier League as defending champions. The Harmanpreet Kaur will clash with Delhi Capitals in their tournament opener at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 

After a successful inaugural WPL season, Mumbai Indians retained 13 players and released Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav and Neelam Bisht.

However, they attained the services of South African pacer Shabnim Ismail by spending Rs 1.20 crore in the auction. The Mumbai-based franchise also bought youngsters such as S Sanjana, Amandeep Kaur, Keethana Balakrishnan and Fatima Jaffer. 

Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis for WPL 2024:

Strengths

All-rounders

  • Mumbai Indians won the inaugural edition after some brilliant performances from their all-rounders. 
  • Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Amelia Kerr are some of the best all-rounders in the world.
  • Sciver-Brunt proved invaluable to the Mumbai-based team last season as she amassed 332 runs and claimed ten wickets. With 215 runs and 16 wickets, Matthews was the most productive bowler for MI.
  • Kerr, who amassed 15 wickets and scored 149 runs, was just a little behind, either.
  • MI's Issy Wong is the first Women's Premier League player to have a hat trick. She has a strike rate of 132.60 in WPL 2023.

Weakness

  • MI didn't have a standout fast bowler in the previous season, but their all-round players hid that weakness. This time, one of the fastest bowlers in women's cricket, Shabnim Ismail, a former speedster from South Africa.
  • But the Indian pace bowler contingent looks bleak. Pooja Vastrakar is an experienced bowler for India, but she bowled only four overs in WPL 2023.
  • Amarjot kaur is other Indian pacer. Whether she gets a chance in a crucial situation remains to be seen in the coming days.

Mumbai Indians player and their salary
Player name Salary (rupees)
Harmanpreet Kaur 1.8 crore
Hayley Matthews 40 Lakh
Yastika Bhatia 1.5 crore
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 3.2 crore
Shabnim Ismail 1.2 crore
Amelia Kerr 1 crore
Isabelle Wong 30 Lakh
Pooja Vastrakar 1.9 crore
Chloe Tryon 40 Lakh 40 Lakh
Saika Ishaque 10 Lakh
Amanjot Kaur 50 Lakh
Jintimani Kalita 10 Lakh
Humairaa Kaazi 10 Lakh
Priyanka Bala 20 Lakh
S Sajana 15 lakh
Amandeep Kaur 10 lakh
Keerthana Balakrishnan 10 lakh
Fatima Jaffer 10 lakh

 


First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

