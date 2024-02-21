Women's Premier League: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- Mumbai Indians won the inaugural edition after some brilliant performances from their all-rounders.
- Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Amelia Kerr are some of the best all-rounders in the world.
- Sciver-Brunt proved invaluable to the Mumbai-based team last season as she amassed 332 runs and claimed ten wickets. With 215 runs and 16 wickets, Matthews was the most productive bowler for MI.
- Kerr, who amassed 15 wickets and scored 149 runs, was just a little behind, either.
- MI's Issy Wong is the first Women's Premier League player to have a hat trick. She has a strike rate of 132.60 in WPL 2023.
- MI didn't have a standout fast bowler in the previous season, but their all-round players hid that weakness. This time, one of the fastest bowlers in women's cricket, Shabnim Ismail, a former speedster from South Africa.
- But the Indian pace bowler contingent looks bleak. Pooja Vastrakar is an experienced bowler for India, but she bowled only four overs in WPL 2023.
- Amarjot kaur is other Indian pacer. Whether she gets a chance in a crucial situation remains to be seen in the coming days.
Mumbai Indians player and their salary Player name Salary (rupees) Harmanpreet Kaur 1.8 crore Hayley Matthews 40 Lakh Yastika Bhatia 1.5 crore Natalie Sciver-Brunt 3.2 crore Shabnim Ismail 1.2 crore Amelia Kerr 1 crore Isabelle Wong 30 Lakh Pooja Vastrakar 1.9 crore Chloe Tryon 40 Lakh 40 Lakh Saika Ishaque 10 Lakh Amanjot Kaur 50 Lakh Jintimani Kalita 10 Lakh Humairaa Kaazi 10 Lakh Priyanka Bala 20 Lakh S Sajana 15 lakh Amandeep Kaur 10 lakh Keerthana Balakrishnan 10 lakh Fatima Jaffer 10 lakh